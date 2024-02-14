"On. Your. Knees": Baldur's Gate 3 Astarion fans in a frenzy as Larian shows off another of the RPG's improved kiss animations, this time with Gale

Larian is once again teasing improved kissing in Baldur's Gate 3, only this time it's going about it in a very unhinged fashion.

We knew earlier this week that Baldur's Gate 3 patch 6 would feature improved kissing animations, as Larian teased a new heated moment between arch-rivals Lae'zel and Shadowheart. Now, the developer has shared more new kissing animations, only this time, with the tweet below, it's a very heated moment between Astarion and Gale.

Honestly, the new animation isn't a complete surprise, considering Gale has always come across one of the more submissive Baldur's Gate 3 companions around. This is a very horny way to tease new kissing animations between characters, but when it's new kissing animations you're teasing, how else are you meant to express the details if not with some serious smooching?

No matter the horny levels, the new animation has been received incredibly well by Baldur's Gate 3 players. It's elicited reactions like, "Larian, plz. I almost dropped my phone on my dog" from one Twitter user, as well as the tweet below. Another simply added: "Baldurs Goon 3." Let it never be said that Baldur's Gate 3 players aren't horny.

New smooches aren't all there is to enjoy in the new patch. Larian previously revealed that there'll be some new Legendary Actions in the tough-as-nails Honour Mode, as well as improved camp idle animations for you and your companions, better party management, and a plethora of bug fixes. Of course, it's the new kisses that are garnering all the attention.

