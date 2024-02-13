Baldur's Gate 3 patch 6 finally fixes the RPG's second-biggest party management sin after 6 months of waiting

Larian has revealed a few key details about what's included in Baldur's Gate 3 patch 6, and a few of the changes are, dare I say it, game changers.

We just recently learned from Larian that Baldur's Gate 3 patch 6 is scheduled to launch sometime this week, although we still don't have a more specific release date. We already knew the update would bring "improved smooches" just in time for Valentine's Day, as well as new camp idle animations, new Legendary Actions in Honour Mode, and "plenty of bug fixes," but now we know a lot more about the forthcoming update.

Plus, Shield Bash has returned home!Shield Bash and Rebuke of the Mighty have been fixed, which means your passives should now correctly trigger Saving Throws. pic.twitter.com/Hx4eN8corKFebruary 13, 2024 See more

Chiefly, Baldur's Gate 3 patch 6 will finally make it so that you can dismiss a party member without having to talk to that party member directly. Instead, you can simply interact with the party member you'd like to replace them with, dramatically lessening the amount of time you'll spend walking on foot to shuffle up your party.

This one was a long-time coming, and is arguably the biggest improvement to Baldur's Gate 3's party management system since the November update that allowed you to manage all of your companions even when they aren't in your party.

Another big change revealed today affects Shield Bash, which along with Rebuke of the Mighty, "have been fixed, which means your passives should now correctly trigger Saving Throws," Larian says. There have been complaints about Shield Bash not working properly for months now, so this is another very welcome fix.

Finally, Larian says update 6 will prioritize your avatar as the main speaker when you automatic dialogue scenes are triggered, whereas before sometimes it would be other members.

The update hits PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC, followed by a Mac version at some point in the future. It clocks in at a very healthy 21 GB, but PC and Steam Deck users will need an eye-watering 150 GB for the full package. "Short on space? Uninstall BG3 and re-download the patched version!" Larian advises.

Baldur's Gate 3 now has over 500,000 reviews on Steam, placing it alongside Stardew Valley and Hollow Knight in the platform's best-reviewed games.