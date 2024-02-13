Baldur's Gate 3 now has over 500,000 reviews on Steam, placing it alongside Stardew Valley and Hollow Knight in the platform's best-reviewed games

Baldur's Gate 3 is now in the top 20 of Steam's best-reviewed games of all time, alongside other standouts like Stardew Valley and Hollow Knight.

Roughly six months after its release, Baldur's Gate 3 has entered the top 20 of Steam's 250 best-reviewed games with over 500,000 reviews. This news was highlighted by Larian Studios head and Baldur's Gate 3 director, Swen Vincke, who took to Twitter on February 12 to share his delight at the mostly 'Overwhelmingly Positive' reviews.

"Thank you everyone! Half a million is a real big number," the developer writes. "I wish we could get all of you in one place, shake your hands, and chat about the adventure you had. But in the absence of that, reading these reviews has been pure joy."

The reviews that Vincke is speaking of are certainly some of the best I've ever seen. Not necessarily because of how many people have 'Recommended' the title, but also because of the comments they've left with it. For example, one Steam user has given the RPG a positive review and said: "It's DnD for people with no friends!" Another has done similar and just said: "Karlach."

Other fans have sung high praises for Larian, with one saying: "I usually never replay long storyline games. I am replaying Baldur's Gate 3. That should tell you enough." A different user said: "I've been playing Dungeons and Dragons in one form or another for 20+ years, and feel like I've been searching for a video game that rewards and encourages that level of freedom and creativity, and this game is it." The team at Larian must be so proud to read such glowing reviews.

If you head over to the list of Steam's top 250 games, you'll be able to see exactly where Baldur's Gate 3 has placed. The RPG may be at number 19 out of 250, but it has some stiff competition. For instance, at the number one spot, we've got the iconic Portal 2, quickly followed by Stardew Valley , Terraria, Vampire Survivors, Hades, Lethal Company, Hollow Knight, and many more.

This doesn't come as much of a surprise, considering Baldur's Gate 3 was one of Steam's most-played and best-selling games of 2023 - alongside Starfield and Hogwarts Legacy.