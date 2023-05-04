Badass Darth Malgus action figure headlines new Star Wars toys

With May 4th now upon us, the floodgates have opened and a load of cool new Star Wars toys have been announced - including, a badass version of an Old Republic villain.

Along with Star Wars toys from across the saga (including Clone Wars - namely a new Ahsoka Tano based on her appearance in earlier seasons) and even a replica helmet from The Mandalorian, Darth Malgus was revealed as part of the 'Star Wars Day' celebrations. This Black Series figure has captured the in-game character with eerie accuracy to the point that he's... well, actually a little intimidating.

Plenty of other figures dropped as part of this announcement, so I've rounded them all up - along with where and when you can get them - below. And even though there's no US pricing info on these just yet, the US and UK prices for Star Wars action figures tend to be broadly similar.

The Black Series Darth Malgus

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price £33.99 Release date Fall 2023 Accessories Lightsaber with removable blade, mask

At a larger six inches, The Black Series is able to cram in greater detail and offer more accurate head sculpts, and that's certainly the case here. This action figure-version of Old Republic villain Darth Malgus is pretty spot-on thanks to an impressive face sculpt, greater articulation, a cloth cloak with a hood, and a removable respirator so that you can display him with or without his iconic mask. However, it's unclear why the figure is more expensive than normal Black Series entries.

It'll be available to pre-order on Hasbro Pulse and Hasbro Pulse UK from 1pm ET / 6pm BST, and will likely arrive at other retailers such as Amazon and Zavvi shortly.

The Black Series Ahsoka Tano (Padawan)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price £24.99 Release date Winter 2023 Accessories 2 lightsabers

It's been a long while since we've been able to get our hands on a Clone Wars-era Ahsoka action figure, particularly one like this from early in the show. Based on the Padawan's second costume that she wears for the bulk of the series, it manages to blur the line between stylized animation and live-action. You're getting Ahsoka's two lightsabers as accessories too.

This will be available to pre-order on Hasbro Pulse later today at 1pm ET / 6pm BST. Again, it should pop up at other retailers shortly afterward.

The Black Series Axe Woves helmet

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price £139.99 Release date Winter 2023

The Star Wars helmet range is always at its most impressive when they're weathered and beaten to all hell, and that's definitely true for this replica of the helmet for Bo-Katan's right-hand man, Axe Woves. As with the Black Series Bo-Katan helmet, the viewfinder pops down and can light up.

The Black Series Mandalorian (Glavis Ringworld)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price £24.99 Release date Spring 2024 Accessories Darksaber, jetpack, blaster, vibro blade

A new version of Mando just dropped, and if possible, it's better than the previous version that earned a place as one of our favorite Star Wars figures. That's because it opts for a more premium cloth cape to go with bonus accessories like the Darksaber, a vibro-blade, and a more screen-accurate blaster. This might just be the best representation of Din Djarin yet.

You can pre-order it from Hasbro Pulse this May 4 from 1pm ET / 6pm BST, but bear in mind that it won't turn up until early next year.

The Black Series Arc Trooper Fives

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price £27.99 Release date Fall 2023 Accessories Twin blasters, removable helmet

Oh, Fives - you deserved better. We followed this fan-favorite character throughout much of The Clone Wars animated series, and he got a heart-breaking send-off that ended up being one of the best arcs of the show. Fortunately, this action figure does him justice. It has a removable helmet and a more realistic appearance than the stylized look from the show.

It'll be pre-orderable later today on Hasbro Pulse from 1pm ET / 6pm BST.

The Black Series Phase II Clone Trooper

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price £24.99 Release date Winter 2023 Accessories Two blasters, removable helmet

Hasbro's adding another figure to its troop builder lineup, this time of the Phase II clones. So far as I can tell, this is the first 'standard' trooper we've had for a long time, and that makes it an eye-catching addition to the range despite being plain by comparison to others. This comes with two blaster accessories and a removable helmet.

When and where will it be available? Yep, you've guessed it - you'll be able to pre-order it from Hasbro Pulse (and other retailers in short order) today from 1pm ET / 6pm BST.

The Black Series Magnaguard

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price £24.99 Release date Winter 2023 Accessories Electrostaff, removable cape

These bodyguards of General Grievous made their debut in Revenge of the Sith and appeared throughout Clone Wars, but have only just gotten their own Black Series action figure. Along with a removable cloth cape, this Star Wars toy features an electrostaff accessory for them to wield in battle.

It goes up for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse at 1pm ET / 6pm BST.

The Black Series General Grievous (Battle-Damaged)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price £33.99 Release date Winter 2023 Accessories 4 lightsabers

Speaking of General Grievous, the cyborg is getting another Star Wars toy based on how he appears in the Battlefront II video game. Although it doesn't have his signature cape, it does come with premium battle-damage deco and four lightsabers you can make him wield. His arms can come together or split apart to form four limbs as well.

However, it's more expensive than other Black Series figures as per Darth Malgus. Maybe we'll be able to see why when it goes up for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse at 1pm ET / 6pm BST.

The Vintage Collection Wicket & Kneesaa

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price £36.99 Release date Spring 2024 Accessories Sling, spear, 2 collector coins

Remember the old Ewoks cartoon? Hasbro is counting on it, because it's just announced retro versions of these two Ewok characters… albeit as they would look in live action, but complete with authentic packaging. They come with special collector coins, too!

As with most other items on this page, these will be available from 1pm ET / 6pm BST at Hasbro Pulse.

The Black Series Wicket

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price £24.99 Release date Winter 2023 Accessories Spear, bow and arrow, torch, club

With Return of the Jedi hitting its 40th anniversary this year, it's only right that we get a new action figure of the most well known Ewok - Wicket. This one comes with a bow and arrow, spear, club, and torch.

The Vintage Collection Luke Skywalker & Grogu

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price £27.99 Release date Fall 2023 Accessories Luke's lightsaber, Yoda's lightsaber, chainmail shirt, frogs, backpack

Want a version of the Black Series Luke and Grogu figures in a smaller scale to fit the rest of your Vintage Collection? Hasbro's bringing out a 3-inch counterpart to that set, and despite not having exactly the same accessories, it still has a lot for you to pose these two characters with - including the frogs they levitate during the show and the chainmail shirt Mando drops off.

This set (which should become available to pre-order at Hasbro Pulse from 1pm ET / 6pm BST) is a little pricier than normal Vintage Collection figures, but on the flip-side, it does include a lot more.

The Black Series Chewbacca (Return of the Jedi)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price £24.99 Release date Winter 2023 Accessories Bowcaster

Chewie always gets good Star Wars toys, and that's true here with this new Return of the Jedi one as well. From what I can tell, this is a reprint - or a tune-up - of an older figure that came in a classic Kenner package, and it's based on when he gets shackled during the events of the film. (But he still comes with his trusty bowcaster.)

It's up for sale on Hasbro Pulse from 1pm ET / 6pm BST.

The Vintage Collection The Grand Inquisitor

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price £16.99 Release date Fall 2023 Accessories Double-ended lightsaber, hilt

The chief Inquisitor (as he appears in Obi-Wan, at least) finally gets his own Vintage Collection figure with this release. It's got the iconic double-ended lightsaber to go with an unlit hilt that can be stowed on his back, just like in the show.

It'll go on pre-order at Hasbro Pulse today at 1pm ET / 6pm BST.

