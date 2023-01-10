Bridgerton creator and Bad Bunny teaming to adapt hit YA novel for Netflix

Netflix has announced plans to adapt queer YA novel They Both Die at the End – with Bridgerton's Chris Van Dusen and Bad Bunny are producing.

Written by Adam Silvera, the best-selling book, which was published in 2017, centers on Mateo Torrez, a socially anxious Puerto Rican boy, and Rufus Emeterio, a street-smart Cuban kid, who connect via an app called Last Friend after they both learn that they only have one day to live. Determined to enjoy their final 24 hours to the fullest, the unlikely duo set off an adventure, striking up a sweet romance along the way. A prequel, The First to Die at the End, was released in late 2022.

Silvera shared news of the adaptation on Instagram, posting a screenshot of Deadline's exclusive write-up alongside the caption: "Mateo and Rufus are getting closer to being brought to life for TV, and I'm hyped."

A post shared by ADAM SILVERA (@adamsilvera) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Yellowjackets executive producer Drew Comins and eOne are also on board.

Latin trap artist Bad Bunny, aka Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, is best known for his music career, though he recently moved over to the world of film and TV, appearing in Fast & Furious 9 and opposite Brad Pitt in action-comedy thriller Bullet Train. He'll next be seen on screen in El Muerto, an upcoming title in Sony's Spider-Man franchise.

Outside of Bridgerton, Van Dusen has worked on titles such as Grey's Anatomy, Private Practice, The Catch, and Scandal.

As it stands, there's no word on when They Both Die at the End might reach Netflix, but we'll be sure to keep you posted. In the meantime, check out our guide to the most exciting new TV shows coming our way in 2022 and beyond.