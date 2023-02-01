Will Smith and Martin Lawrence announce Bad Boys 4

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are officially returning for Bad Boys 4.

The untitled sequel is in the early development stages, with Adil El Arbi and Billal Fallah returning to direct, from a script penned by Chris Bremner. The directing duo helmed Bad Boys For Life, which hit theaters in 2020 and earned over $426 million at the global box office.

"Yo, I got an announcement...I'm gonna give y'all a hint," Smith said, playing the beginning of Nelly's Shake Ya Tailfeather, a song that was prominently featured on the Bad Boys II soundtrack. Smith shows up at Lawrence's house, who immediately asks, "Is it about that time?"

"Bad Boys for life, baby!" the two chant, before clarifying that it's the fourth movie and that they maybe shouldn't have titled the third movie 'for life.'

The first Bad Boys film hit theaters in 1995, marking Michael Bay's directorial debut on a feature length flick. A spin on the buddy cop comedy genre, it sees lifelong friends Mike (Smith) and Marcus (Lawrence) set out to find who stole $100 million of Mafia heroin from a secure police vault. The movie made over $141.4 million at the global box office against a budget of $19 million. Bay returned to direct Bad Boys II in 2003, which grossed a total of $273 million.

Bad Boys 4 does not yet have a release date, but we'll be sure to keep you posted.