Baby Yoda merch alert - these cheap Baby Yoda toys are just too cute

The dam is about to burst when it comes to Baby Yoda merch - toys, plushies, and figurines are due to launch toward the end of May onward. And dammit, they're adorable.

Even though it's been a long time coming, all that Baby Yoda merch isn't far off. Leading the charge is the Baby Yoda Funko Pop range that's arriving between May 20 - July 2020. There are a few versions available, but they're all painfully cute. That includes smaller, cheaper models (such as a Baby Yoda sipping soup or eating a space-frog) and chonky alternatives that are ten inches tall.

Next up are a variety of plushies designed to steal your heart/money/both. Ranging from accurate replicas to a cartoony Disney Store exclusive that looks oh-so huggable, they're difficult to resist and will probably be very popular.

Finally, a range of figurines are available in lots of different styles. There are classic action figures for your desk or a youngling's toy-box, teeny and sweet blister packs with two toys a pop, and hyper-detailed entries from the Black range with bonus accessories. More importantly, they're all pretty affordable.

Although we won't be able to get our hands on most of these until May 20 2020, you can put in a pre-order now to avoid disappointment. And you'll want to; I have a suspicion this Baby Yoda merch will be… well, popular might be an understatement.

We've posted pre-order links for some of our favorites below.

Cheap Baby Yoda merch

The Child/Baby Yoda Funko Pop | $9.99 at Best Buy

This adorable rendition of 'the Child' is so cute we can't cope. It perfectly suits the Funko style; those huge dark eyes, stumpy limbs, oversized coat, and sail-ears translate well to the Pop design. We'll take five. Or should we get the massive one? Or is it better to wait for the new ones coming out later? Choices, choices...

£10.99 on Amazon

The Child/Baby Yoda 11-inch plush | $24.99 at Best Buy

It's Baby Yoda, it's very huggable, and it's dressed in that adorably oversized coat. What more is there to say? This toy comes out between now and summer 2020. It's a real cutie, and because it features a vinyl head and cloth outfit, it's more realistic than other Baby Yoda plushies on the market. That cheeky smile just kills us.

£29.99 on Amazon

The Child/Baby Yoda Bounty Collection | $15.99 at Best Buy

There are a couple of different versions of Baby Yoda in this adorable range, but it's the soup-sipping and blanket-wrapped pair that win us over. They're jut too cute, particularly with the latter's sleepy eye peeking out from beneath the covers. Star Wars, what are you doing to us?

£14.99 on Amazon

The Child/Baby Yoda Black Series | $9.99 at Best Buy

The Black Series is known for its incredible attention to detail, and it's no different with this miniature rendition of Baby Yoda. It's perfect either for your desk, a shelf, or in a younger fan's toybox. It also comes with extra accessories (like a space-frog) for maximum posing, which is cool.

£14.99 on Amazon

Why has it taken this long to get Baby Yoda merch, though? Showrunner Jon Favreau and Disney were reluctant to create toys for the little green rascal ahead of the show's release because they didn't want to spoil the surprise. Now that it's out in the wild, though? It's weapons free on all things Baby Yoda (or 'the Child', as it's known on the show).