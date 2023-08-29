Ayaneo KUN scheduled to arrive this October to take on the Steam Deck

Remember the Ayaneo KUN? Well, the chonky Steam Deck rival is ready to launch on Indiegogo, and it’s scheduled to arrive this October. Not only will the hulking gaming handheld feature four times the battery capacity compared to Valve’s machine, but it’s got a whopping 8.4-inch 1600p screen. Better still, while its price tag is undeniably premium, it looks like it’ll cost the same as its predecessor.

The best gaming handheld race is really heating up, and Ayaneo is no longer alone on the premium track. Not only are portable gaming PCs like the Ayaneo 2S sprinting alongside the likes of the Asus ROG Ally, but a Lenovo Legion Go handheld is also rumored to be in the works. All of those options cost a chunk more than the Steam Deck, but while Ayaneo’s next contender will follow suit on price, the same can’t be said for its larger than life specs.

A press release shared with GamesRadar+ confirms that the Ayaneo KUN Indiegogo campaign will launch on September 5th, and prices will start at $999. Global shipping is scheduled to commence in October, but the company avoids providing a specific release date and stipulates that the launch window is subject to change.

(Image credit: Ayaneo)

In case you’re out of the loop, let’s recap what the Ayaneo KUN actually is. Simply put, it’s a 8.5-inch Windows 11 gaming handheld with an AMD Ryzen 7 7840U APU and a 1600p IPS display. Just like Valve’s portable powerhouse, it’s got integrated controls paired with dual touchpads, something that’ll come in handy when navigating desktop PC environments. Other neat extras include hall effect joysticks, a floating D-pad, four back buttons, and a “KUNpeng” heat system designed to keep things from getting too toasty. To help outline everything the chonky PC console hybrid has to offer, we’ve got specs for you below:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ayaneo KUN key specs Price From $999 Screen 8.4-inch 1600p IPS display Battery 75Wh (19500mAh) Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7840U APU RAM Up to 64GB Storage Up to 4TB Operating system Windows 11 Features Hall effect joysticks, dual touchpads, four back buttons, floating D-pad, Ayaneo Hyper Sound stereo speakers

The KUN boasts the same APU as the Ayaneo 2S, so I’ve got high hopes for the newcomer in terms of performance. While I do wish more manufacturers would create devices that’ll challenge the Steam Deck in terms of price, the KUN’s larger screen arguably provides incentive to splash out.

The Ayaneo KUN is set to be one of the largest gaming handhelds on the market, and its size might be enough to win over gaming laptop players. Sure, you’ll have to pair the portable with a mouse and keyboard if you’re looking for the same productivity functionality. However, if you’re planning on picking up a laptop just to play Steam games, opting for something like the KUN instead could make a lot of sense. Not that the upcoming device is the only option out there, and if you really wanted, you could grab a handheld right now to fulfil your on the go gaming needs.

We’ll hopefully take the Ayaneo KUN for a test drive closer to its official release date. Until then, we’ll keep you up to speed with everything happening within the portable gaming scene, as 2023 is shaping up to be a great year for handheld gamers.

