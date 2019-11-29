Awesome Alienware deals can save you up to $450 at Dell

If you're looking to get into PC gaming this Black Friday, then these Alienware desktops at Dell are almost certainly what you're after. What's better is that there's some massive savings to be had on them as well.



If you're looking for the best machine in terms of raw power, the New Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop that comes in at $1,699 is the one for you. Boasting an Intel i7 9700k processor, RTX 2080 Super, alongside 16GB RAM, it'll be able to run modern blockbusters such as Red Dead Redemption 2 without breaking a sweat.

Meanwhile, if you're looking for a mid-tier machine for the likes of Fortnite, Minecraft, or Apex Legends, then the Aurora gaming desktop that comes in at $949 is almost certainly going to be of better value for you. Simply put, if you've been waiting for the right time to dip your toes into the PC gaming waters, these machines are exactly what you've been waiting for.

Don't forget, we've got some of the best Black Friday PC gaming deals for you to peruse through, should you be looking for other brands or different components if you want to tinker with your current set-up instead of investing in a whole new one. Or, if you're just looking for the best offers, make sure to check out the absolute best Black Friday gaming deals here.

Best Alienware Black Friday deals at Dell

Black Friday game deals from across the web (US)