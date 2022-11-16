Avoid the Black Friday rush and get one of these Razer gaming headsets for a steal

It's that time of year again and the deals and price cuts are coming in from every direction. That includes early appearances from this year's Black Friday gaming headset deals, but two are separating themselves from the pack this week.

Razer makes a whole heap of our favorite gaming headsets and we have two right here that offer supreme value for money ahead of the sales madness later this month.

The Razer BlackShark V2 can be yours for just $59.99 (was $109.99) (opens in new tab), which represents the lowest ever price for this particular variant. I make that distinction because, while we're used to the black and green colorways of Razer sets, this one is of the CourageJD branding. It's more overt than usual, yeah, but you won't see it when you're wearing it will you? Plus you're still getting that supreme audio quality that makes the BlackShark V2 so, so good. It's brilliant just as a plug-and-go headset with the 3.5mm connection but you do get the USB DAC too which takes the versatility further. This is also the cheapest we've ever seen any variant of the headset so the value is strong in this one.

However, if you're looking at keeping things even 'simpler' so to speak, then the classic Razer Kraken headset is on offer too. This is down to just $39.99 (was $79.99) (opens in new tab) at Amazon right now and is flat-out exceptional value for money. There's no easier recommendation for someone looking for a great wired headset for $40. It's only ever been a bit cheaper a few times before, with a record low of $31.99 - but at $39.99 the value is still intensely strong.

Check out both of these deals below as well as some more of the latest prices on some top sets below that.

Today's best Razer gaming headset deals

(opens in new tab) Razer BlackShark V2 gaming headset | CourageJD edition | $109.99 $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)Save $50; lowest ever price - Right, this is a deal in two parts: it is absolutely our favorite gaming headset for a rock-bottom, lowest-ever price - but it is in that more outspoken design. However, the audio quality and price tag more than make up for it - plus when you're wearing it you won't see it, right?



(opens in new tab) Razer Kraken | Green | $79.99 $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - This might not be the lowest ever price, but if you're interested in saving money, getting quality audio, and bagging one of the best, no-nonsense wired headsets out there then 40 for a Kraken is terrific value.



More of today's best gaming headset deals

If you're keen on seeing more prices on some top sets then check out some of the latest prices below.

If you are looking to cut the cords, then check out our guides to the best wireless gaming headsets, the best PS5 wireless headsets, and the best Xbox Series X wireless headsets.

And if you're specifically shopping around for sales this winter then don't forget the Black Friday PS5 headset deals, and the wider Black Friday gaming deals that are on the horizon.