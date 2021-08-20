Avengers 5 won’t be out until "a reasonable amount of time" after Endgame, Kevin Feige says

Kevin Feige has given an update on when Avengers 5 might happen.

"I think we want there to be a reasonable amount of time from the Endgame to start a new saga, which is already underway and already started," the Marvel boss told Collider. "And then you need time, as you did in Phase 1, to build that saga before you start bringing everyone together."

The Avengers closed out Phase 1, which is made up of Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man 2, Thor, and Captain America: The First Avenger. Marvel Phase 4 has already been mapped out into 2023, made up of big screen releases like Eternals and Thor: Love and Thunder, along with small screen Disney Plus shows like Hawkeye and Miss Marvel.

It seems that the earliest we can expect to see Avengers 5 is in 2024, then, considering Marvel's packed release slate. It could also potentially be part of the next Marvel Phase, considering Feige has previously suggested to IGN that there'll be no Avengers movie in Phase 4.

As for the line-up of heroes who'll be taking center stage in a fifth Avengers, that's still not confirmed, though Phase 4 is making things clearer. Anthony Mackie is leading Captain America 4, so we can expect Sam Wilson to be part of the new team. Captain Marvel, Miss Marvel, and Monica Rambeau also seem like safe-bets as likely candidates, as does Shang-Chi, and the Eternals could be making an appearance too. Then there's Iron Man’s successor Riri Williams to consider, as well as familiar faces like Spider-Man, Scarlet Witch, and Doctor Strange.

It seems like we'll be waiting a while longer for more Avengers 5 updates, but in the meantime, check out our guide to watching Marvel movies in order to get up to speed on the MCU.