Avatar re-release trailer takes us back to Pandora – and this time, it's coming out in 4K

Avatar is getting a theatrical re-release soon and to get fans excited about returning to Pandora in 4K HDR, Disney and 20th Century have unveiled a brand new trailer and poster. Set for a two-week cinema run from September 23, the movie will also be shown in IMAX and 3D, which is sure to make up for the fact that Disney Plus recently removed it from its streaming library.

Given that it originally came out in 2009, chances are you've seen the sci-fi flick and don't necessarily need to watch a promo to convince yourself to watch it (again) on the big screen – but the teaser is great, nonetheless.

Written and directed by James Cameron, the blockbuster epic became the highest-grossing film of all time during its original theatrical release, and held that title for a decade before Avengers: Endgame knocked it off its perch in 2019. It reclaimed the top spot in 2021, though, when it was re-released in China. It won three Oscars, too, and was nominated for Best Picture.

Check out the brand-new poster to celebrate the rerelease of #Avatar, back in theatres September 23. pic.twitter.com/F2HyRLbqDAAugust 23, 2022 See more

Starring the likes of Michelle Rodriguez, Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, and Sigourney Weaver, Avatar follows Jake Sully, a paraplegic marine, who replaces his brother on a mission to colonize a mysterious world. His allegiances are called into question, however, when he strikes up a close bond – and starts siding – with the native Na'Vi.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, its follow-up Avatar: The Way of Water "begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure," according to the official synopsis.

Avatar returns to theatres on September 23, before Avatar: The Way of Water comes out on December 16.