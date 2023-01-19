James Cameron outlines the best way to watch Avatar: The Way of Water at home

James Cameron is completely fine with everyone watching Avatar: The Way of Water from the comfort of their own homes – under certain conditions.

Speaking to NPR (opens in new tab) (H/T ComicBook.com (opens in new tab)), the Avatar director addressed the possibility of watching the sequel away from cinemas.

"If you watch Way of Water at home on a reasonably large flat screen TV with a decent sound system, and you sit close enough and that way across the room, you're going to have a good experience," Cameron stressed.

Whatever you do, though, don’t watch it on your phone – or anything else with middling speakers. Jim won’t be happy.

"When you start looking at something on a phone, you're sort of missing the point," he said. "Going to a movie theater is less about the size of the screen and the perfection of the sound system. And it's more about a decision to not multitask."

So, there you have it: a good sound system and a "reasonably large" TV are a must. The Way of Water, though, is still going strong at the box office, grossing almost $2 billion and becoming one of the most successful movies of all time.

A third Avatar movie, currently untitled, is planned for December 20, 2024. The threequel will not only feature new types of Na’vi, but also a new narrator: Lo’ak (Britain Dalton). Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 are also on the way – now that The Way of Water has broken even.

