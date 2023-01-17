Avatar 3 will have a different narrator to the previous two movies

Avatar director James Cameron has confirmed that the third movie in the sci-fi franchise will have a major difference to the first two installments – it won't be narrated by Jake Sully (Sam Worthington).

"I'm going to take a moment when the dust clears to assess what people loved and what they responded to the most in this current release, and I may go back and tinker a little bit, and we may go back and do a couple of moments here and there," Cameron told the Soundtracking with Edith Bowman (opens in new tab) podcast when asked about the status of the third movie.

"It won't be radical, but maybe fine-tune it a bit to emphasize that which people are responding to. For example, Lo'ak really emerged as a character that people went with, so I might find ways to... now, he's already the narrator – oh, I'm giving away something here... But this is okay, I think it could be intriguing for people to think about what's coming."

Lo'ak (Britain Dalton) is the middle child of Jake and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) – in Avatar: The Way of Water, he has a difficult relationship with his father and struggles to live up to Jake's expectations of him and follow the example of his older brother Neteyam (Jamie Flatters).

Cameron continued: "Jake was our voiceover narrator for movie one and for movie two, and we have a different narrator for each of the subsequent films. We see it through the eyes of a different character."

Avatar 3 is set to arrive on the big screen on December 20, 2024. In the meantime, check out our picks of the other most exciting upcoming movies on the horizon.