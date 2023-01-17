Avatar 2 is closing in on $2 billion at the box office

Avatar: The Way of Water continues to make a splash at the box office as it closes in on $2 billion after just a month in theaters.

As per The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), the Avatar sequel has now passed $1.9 billion, making it the sixth highest-grossing movie of all time (when not adjusted for inflation). Next in the Na’vi’s sights: Spider-Man: No Way Home – which took home $1.91 billion at cinemas.

The Way of Water is likely going to reach the $2 billion mark in the coming weeks, making it the third James Cameron movie to do so after 1997’s Titanic ($2.1 billion) and the first Avatar ($2.9 billion).

The Way of Water’s success means that planned sequels – including Avatar 4 and 5 – can now go ahead. It was reported that Avatar 2 would have to gross around $1.4 billion to break even.

"I know what I'm going to be doing the next six or seven years," director James Cameron told Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace (H/T The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab)).

"The point is we're going to be okay. I'm sure that we'll have a discussion soon with the top folks at Disney about the game plan going forward for Avatar 3, which is already in the can – we've already captured and photographed the whole film so we're in extended post-production to do all that CG magic. And then Avatar 4 and 5 are both written."

Avatar 3 is set to hit cinemas on December 20, 2024. Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 will follow in December 2026 and December 2028 respectively.

