Zack Snyder details how much of Justice League cut is completely new – including reshoots

Zack Snyder has cleared up just how much of his version of Justice League is completely new and unseen in a recent interview.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Snyder said his project, officially titled Zack Snyder’s Justice League, will include a small amount of new footage from additional photography. Beyond that, the vast majority of the HBO Max release has never been seen before, according to the director.

“A very small portion of the movie is the new stuff that I shot," he said. "Like 80-something per cent of the movie has never been seen by anyone, visual effects wise, and that's not even including the scenes that you guys have never seen that don't have visual effects.”

And what of the reshoots? Snyder reconvened with a handful of actors, including Ben Affleck, late last year to film some completely new Justice League scenes. That’s scenes, plural. The director revealed that two scenes were filmed – including one with Jared Leto’s Joker.

“First of all, let's just clarify, there's like two bits that I added ,” Snyder said. “One bit that I had really sort of hoped to shoot in post but never got the chance to and then one, that scene, with Jared. This whole little piece with Jared.”

Snyder has also been similarly forthcoming in terms of a release date. Nothing official has been announced, though a social media post in December suggested that the four-part movie is coming in March.