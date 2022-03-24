You can literally get in the trash (compactor) with these new Star Wars Lego sets

So it turns out that one of the latest Star Wars Lego sets is trash - quite literally. Alongside a return to Luke's training on Dagobah and the iconic Death Star trench run, a Trash Compactor kit has just been revealed. All three will join the best Lego sets on April 26, 2022.

These Star Wars Lego sets are something of a departure for the company; although you can still set them up as you see fit, they're dioramas on scenic display bases that feature quotes from the movie in question. As an example, the Dagobah kit features Yoda's famous "do or do not. There is no try" line. So far as we can tell, that's a first amongst Lego Star Wars sets.

While the Death Star Trench Run Diorama (available for $59.99 from Lego) is awesome, the standout might just be the Death Star Trash Compactor Diorama. You can pre-order it for $89.99 from the official Lego Store, and it features a moving wall to squeeze in the characters. There's even a miniature version of R2-D2 and C-3PO on the other side, recreating the moment where they try to shut the compactor down.

The Dagobah Jedi Training Diorama (you can pick up for $79.99 via Lego's site) also has plenty of cool-factor. It depicts Yoda's hut - that he's able to actually go inside - amongst the swampy forest, Luke's submerged X-Wing, and the young Skywalker himself as he tries to lift his starfighter free with the Force. It's a clever piece that doesn't waste an inch of space.

You'll find a more detailed breakdown of each Star Wars Lego set below. We've included the latest Lego deals further down the page as well if you're in the market for something new.

New Star Wars Lego sets - details and pre-orders

Lego Death Star Trench Run Diorama | $59.99 at Lego

Ships April 26 - The cheapest of the new diorama kits is based on Luke's final gambit in A New Hope. Once you've constructed the complex machinations and turrets of the battle station itself, you can place Luke's X-Wing, Darth Vader's personal craft, and two TIE Fighters into the action with clear plastic stands. Two of these can be blasting lasers at Luke as well, adding to the drama of the scene. All told, this set has 665 pieces.



UK price: £54.99 at Lego



Dagobah Jedi Training Diorama | $79.99 at Lego

Ships April 26 - Pulled straight from Luke's arc in The Empire Strikes Back, this kit (with its 1,000 pieces) shows off Yoda's hut in the heart of the swampy Dagobah forest. The trailing leaves and clear green bricks for water give it a real sense of place, and it manages to cram a lot of detail into a very small space.



UK price: £69.99 at Lego



Death Star Trash Compactor Diorama | $89.99 at Lego

Ships April 26 - This is the most expensive of the new diorama kits, but it's also potentially the coolest. Using its 802 pieces, it depicts the original movie's trash-related escapades as Luke, Leia, Han, and Chewbacca become in danger of being squashed by the Death Star's waste-disposal system. The walls even move in or out, which is fun.



UK price: £79.99 at Lego



If these Star Wars Lego sets aren't sparking your imagination, check out the offers from our price-comparison software right here. It's always trawling the internet for the lowest prices.

For more brick-based fun, take a look at the best Lego Super Mario sets with our guide. You can also check out other cool Star Wars scenes with the Lego Mos Eisley Cantina set or Lego Baby Yoda - they make great Star Wars gifts.