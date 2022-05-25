You can grab a PS5 DualSense controller for AU$79 right now

The PlayStation 5 DualSense controller is an incredible piece of engineering, so it makes sense that you'll normally pay around AU$110 for a brand new one. As impressive as they are, their battery life leaves a little bit to be desired, so having a second controller at hand feels almost essential.

If you've been waiting for the DualSense to go on sale, now may be a good time to bite: Amazon Australia is selling the vanilla white DualSense controller for AU$79 (opens in new tab), which is 28% off the usual AU$109.95 price. With the AU$30 you're saving, you could buy some pizza, or a couple of indie games, or a copy of Metallica's seminal Ride The Lightning (opens in new tab) album on CD. I dunno, it's up to you.

If you're keen to grab a coloured DualSense, those are onsale too, though some of them are marginally more expensive:

DualSense Wireless Controller - Cosmic Red | AU$82 (opens in new tab)

DualSense Wireless Controller - Galactic Purple | AU$82 (opens in new tab)

DualSense Wireless Controller - Starlight Blue | AU$82 (opens in new tab)

DualSense Wireless Controller - Nova Pink | AU$79 (opens in new tab)

DualSense Wireless Controller - Midnight Black | AU$79 (opens in new tab)

As far as PlayStation is concerned, there's quite a bit on sale at the moment. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is currently AU$65 (opens in new tab) (down from AU$124.95), while the Nioh Collection for PS5 is down to AU$60 (opens in new tab) (down from AU$124.95).

Also, if you're still rocking a PS4, or just want some older games to play on PS5, there's a huge range of PS4 games (opens in new tab) currently discounted on Amazon. Nothing particularly mindblowing—they've all been on sale before—but it's worth a look.

It's nice that the DualSense is on sale, but for those among us who have yet to get their hands on a PS5, keep an eye on our guide on where to buy a PS5 in Australia (opens in new tab).

