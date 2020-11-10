What is the Xbox Share button and how does it work on Xbox Series X

If you've got your hands on the new Xbox Wireless Controller, then you should have noticed the fancy new Xbox Share button sat there in the middle of the pad alongside the Change View and Menu buttons – though perhaps you still call those Back and Start out of habit. Unsurprisingly, the Xbox Share button is there to help you easily distribute your screenshots and footage into the wider world, so other players can enjoy that Easter egg you found or incredible clutch win you managed to pull out of nowhere. If you want to know how to use the Xbox Share button, then we've got all of that information for you right here.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The Xbox Share button has multiple functions based on how you press it, with a quick single press taking a screenshot of the current action. A long press, on the other hand, will record video capture with the default clip length initially set to the last 30 seconds, though this can be changed in the settings. To access your recent captures, double press the Xbox Share button to open your library so you can view all your screens and recordings. You can change these input settings at any time by going through Settings > System > Preferences > Capture & Share and adjusting your preferences.

Get the best Xbox Series X deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best Xbox Series X deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Gamesradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

Your recent captures will be automatically uploaded, and if you have the Xbox mobile app installed then you can view and share them easily from there. For more information on how to set up the Xbox mobile app, take a look at our separate guide covering that.