Xbox 'Keystone' discovered among codenames for Xbox Series X and Xbox One

A new Xbox-related product called "Keystone" has been datamined.

Earlier today, dataminer Tero Alhonen claimed they'd unearthed a new Xbox product codenamed "Keystone." Specifically, Keystone is highlighted as a "product" in the datamine, and is also overtly linked to Xbox in some fashion, as you can see from the highlighted portion of the text just below.

March 9, 2022

What's got a lot of Xbox fans speculating is that the Keystone codename is listed directly below "Durango" and "Scarlett." For those unfamiliar with the past few years of Xbox-related datamines and leaks, the latter was a codename for the Xbox Series X, while the former was a codename for the Xbox One before launch in 2013.

As such, plenty are now speculating that this could be the codename for a brand new Xbox console. Admittedly, all this speculation hinges on the fact that Keystone is merely listed next to the codenames for the Xbox Series X and Xbox One, as there's zero additional information to go on for the codename at this time.

It'll be interesting to see whether this codename does actually lead to anything in the coming years for Xbox. Yes, that's "years," because with the Xbox Series X and S having launched recently in 2020, and the former new-gen console still being incredibly hard to find around the world, it's doubtful Xbox is rolling out a new console anytime soon.

