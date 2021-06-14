Xbox Games Showcase: Extended happening later this week

The Xbox Games Showcase: Extended will be taking place later this week.

Announced shortly after the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase during E3 2021, The Xbox Games Showcase: Extended will be happening on June 17 at 10am PT / 6pm BST and will be hosted by Parris Lilly who will be speaking with a number of studios about their upcoming titles.

Lilly confirms that we can expect to see Double Fine, Obsidian Entertainment, Ninja Theory, Rare, and more in what he describes as "extended conversations," so we'll no doubt hear some more developer insight into some of the titles announced during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, as well as those that didn't appear on the main stage.

On June 13, loads of Xbox and Bethesda titles were revealed to be heading to the Xbox Series X and PC in the future. With the show being filled with cinematics and gameplay sneak peeks, we didn't get to learn a whole lot about most of the titles that made an appearance. However, it seems as if Xbox Games Showcase: Extended will offer an opportunity for developers to share more details to go hand-in-hand with the reveals.

Excited to announce I am the host for Xbox Games Showcase: ExtendedAiring on Thursday, June 17 at 10:00 AM PT. Featuring conversations with developers from studios like Double Fine, Obsidian, Ninja Theory, Rare, and dev partners from around the world! pic.twitter.com/jeaQ3OtiZmJune 13, 2021 See more

From what's been confirmed by Lilly already, we could be seeing more information about Double Fine's Psychonauts 2 that revealed its release date during the main show. Obsidian could make an appearance and mention some more information on the Outer Worlds 2, while Rare will no doubt be sharing more information about its collaboration with Disney. With Ninja Theory in attendance we can expect to hear more about Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, perhaps even seeing some new footage. Parris has also discussed Starfield, suggesting on Twitter that there was "plenty of time" to "take a deeper dive" on the game.

There's also the potential to hear from other studios such as Avalanche that teased Contraband, and maybe Playground Games will be there to talk more about its arcade racing simulation Forza Horizon 5.

While the presentation of the show isn't entirely clear right now, Lilly is known for being a host on a number of podcasts, and he's mentioned "conversations" in the initial tweet and a follow-up video. So whether we'll see new footage during this show is unclear, but it'll be nice to find out more information either way.