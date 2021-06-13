Sea of Thieves Season 3 will include a huge Pirates of the Caribbean story

Sea of Thieves is collaborating with Disney to create a whole new story.

Announced during today’s Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase during the busy E3 2021 week, Sea of Thieves has been revealed to be partnering with Disney to introduce a number of characters from Pirates of the Caribbean including Captain Jack Sparrow, Davy Jones, and more.

The new story is titled 'A Pirate's Life' and will find players embarking on a brand new journey that will also be free to all players as part of the game's Season 3 update that lands on June 22. There will be 5 Tall Tales to embark on throughout the seas and will find players sailing alongside Jack Sparrow himself as they visit new locations and battle new enemies.

Some of these new enemies are Sirens lurking in the oceans, Phantoms, and Ocean Crawlers. More details on what to expect from Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life will be revealed nearer the time, for now, the official website shows off the developer's excitement to collaborate with Disney.

Sea of Thieves has recently started a new progression system along with a seasonal update structure. Season 2 of the game launched back in April, and the upcoming Season 3 Pirates of the Caribbean-themed crossover will be the game's biggest update since its anniversary update.

Sea of Thieves is also optimized for the new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles that launched last year. While Xbox wishes it “had more supply,” those who do have the console are able to experience games that have been optimized for the console, making use of raytracing, high frames per second, and Quick Resume . There was also an FPS boost to over 70 Xbox One games last month.

