Sea of Thieves animal locations: Where to find chickens, pigs, snakes, and how to catch them

Sea of Thieves animal locations are vital for a pirate hoping to make money. There are pigs, chickens and snakes scattered across the world's islands to find and trade in. This profitable Sea of Thieves venture also requites crates and baskets to transport your catches and some of the more lucrative, rarer breeds can also require visiting numerous islands. Not to mention you need to keep them alive if you run into trouble. It's amazing how quickly a pig in box can drown /Read our Sea of Thieves animal locations guide for all the information you need and start piling up the gold.

Important note: Merchant Alliance quests call for specific kinds of animals, like red-speckled chickens. In my experience these subtypes don't have any specific distribution of their own - if you see one kind of chicken, you should see many other kinds all on the same island.

Where to find Sea of Thieves' chicken coops, pig crates, and snake baskets

Each kind of animal can only be caught with its own special container: chicken coops, pig crates, and snake baskets. You have to carry them with both hands just like treasure chests, and you can't sprint with them, which is a bit annoying. Even more annoying? The only reliable way to get a hold of these containers is to undertake a Voyage for the Merchant Alliance, then head back to a Merchant rep and requisition your allotment of crates and coops and so on. Don't forget to do this before you sail away from the outpost! You can even abandon the Voyage after grabbing the stuff if you just want the crates. Empty animal containers wash up on islands, too, but they're rare and tough to spot while half-buried.

Where to find chickens in Sea of Thieves

You wouldn't think it, but chickens - white feathered chickens, red-speckled chickens, all chickens - are probably the hardest-to-find trade animal in Sea of Thieves. They can't fly, no, but they have a remarkable talent for never showing up when you want them to, or hiding on the other side of an island that you can't see. If you've scanned an island with your spyglass and still aren't sure whether there's any poultry to be had, your best bet is to disembark and stroll around while listening. Chickens ain't quiet: they cluck regularly, rustle their feathers when startled, and even crow at sunrise. If you want to skip the searching, here's a list of islands that I've verified with my un-patched eye to be fowl-friendly. I'll add more as I find them.

Sea of Thieves chicken locations

Tri-Rock Isle

The Crooked Masts

Mermaid's Hideaway

Wanderers Refuge

Scurvy Isley

Crook's Hollow

Shipwreck Bay

Barnacle Bay

Cannon Cove

Marauder's Arch

Old Faithful isle

Thieves' Haven

Twin Groves

How to catch chickens and care for them

Pick up your chicken coop, run after your fowl target, and hold RT as you keep it in view. Voila, caged chicken! Don't get disoriented and grab the wrong one, though, because there's no easy way to remove a chicken from its coop. Fortunately, after all that searching and chasing you'll find that chickens are the easiest animal to care for; just keep their cages above water and they're good as gold. Don't worry, they (and all the other animals) can tolerate brief submersion while you're on the way to and from your boat.

Where to find pigs in Sea of Thieves

Pigs are fairly abundant and their larger size and distinct trotting gait make them the easiest animal to spot without leaving your ship. Once you're on the island, you'll hear them oink and squeal just like your old See 'n Say toy told you. There're tales that all the pigs in this pirate's paradise smell faintly of crispy bacon, but alas, Sea of Thieves' lack of smell-o-vision makes this legend impossible to prove. Here are some islands where you're sure to find some pigs - I'll keep adding more as I verify them.

Sea of Thieves pig locations

Sunken Grove

Shark Tooth Key

Crescent Isle

Mermaid's Hideaway

Snake Island

Devil's Ridge

Fool's Lagoon

Lone Cove

Blind Man's Lagoon

Cannon Cove

Kraken's Fall

Old Faithful Isle

Paradise Spring

Rum Runner Isle

Sea Dog's Rest

Thieves' Haven

How to catch pigs and care for them

With your pig crate in hand, run down on one of the noisy little trotters while holding RT and keeping them centered in your view. Unfortunately, catching them is the easy part - pigs are total pigs, you see, and they'll starve if they're not fed regularly. Very regularly. With your cherished, life-giving bananas. If you hear one squealing extra-hard, give it a banana and that should quiet it down for a while. Oh, and try to keep them above water too. Pigs aren't amphibious!

Where to find snakes in Sea of Thieves

Snakes are the smallest of the three trade animals but they're easy enough to find - they helpfully keep their heads up in the "ssss hey what are you doing over there ssss" position at all times. They also hiss up a storm whenever you get anywhere near them, so don't worry about walking past unawares. I've spotted more than a few slithery little friends in my travels, here are the verified locations so far.

Sea of Thieves snake locations

Sunken Grove

Liar's Backbone

Lagoon of Whispers

Kraken's Fall

The Crooked Masts

Snake Island

Devil's Ridge

Wanderers Refuge

Lone Cove

Crook's Hollow

Black Sand Atool

Booty Island

Castaway Isle

Crooked Masts

Cutlass Cay

Discovery Ridge

Isle of Last Words

Lonely Isle

Marauder's Arch

Old Faithful Isle

Picaroon Palms

Sandy Shallows

How to catch snakes and care for them

Grab your snake basket, find a snake, then put the basket down. If you rush the snake, it'll plant its non-existent feet and spit poison at you! Take out an instrument instead and play the scaly little so-and-so a tune. It'll calm down and even start swaying to the music, aw! Then you're safe to put the snake in the basket (hold the basket then hold RT on the snake) and run it back to your boat. Do keep your hurdy-gurdy at the ready for when it inevitably gets agitated again. The good news is that snakes don't need any food, and they make great burglar alarms for your hold full of treasure! They do need air though, so watch out for flooding.