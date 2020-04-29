Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins talks villains and Chris Pine’s return

Wonder Woman 1984 is looking to up the ante. The sequel features not one, but two major villains: Kristen Wiig’s Barbara Minerva, aka the Cheetah, and Pedro Pascal’s Max Lord. Barbara is a friend of Diana’s before she becomes foe, whereas businessman Max (as the name suggests) is a power-suited businessman fronting a get-rich-quick oil company offering the public the chance to invest in ‘Black Gold’.

“It turned out that the story was the thing that gave birth to the need for both [villains],” Jenkins tells our sister publication Total Film magazine in the upcoming issue. “It wasn’t that I thought I needed both. Cheetah was the villain that we were focused on having in this movie, but then Max Lord, throughout the history of Wonder Woman comics – he serves a very mechanical purpose, often."

Max will act as the figurehead of a major corporation, and Pascal – Jenkins says – is "like you’ve never seen him before”. The filmmaker also discusses Chris Pine's return as Steve Trevor, who previously perished in the first Wonder Woman. While remaining coy about specifics, she reveals that the characters are not exactly sure themselves how the heroic fighter has returned.

“You all go on the journey together,” Jenkins says. “The movie and the characters all go on a journey together. It did not at all come from, ‘We’ve got to have Steve back.’ I was so pleased when I thought of the story idea, and then intrinsic to that story was Steve coming back, because we love Chris. But it just came naturally.”

