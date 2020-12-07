Wonder Woman 1984 first reactions round-up: "A sorely needed beacon of hope"

Here’s what the critics are saying about Wonder Woman 1984

Wonder Woman 1984 reactions
Wonder Woman 1984 may not be dropping until Christmas Day in the US on HBO Max (and in select theatres, plus a cinema-only release in the UK on December 16), but there’s plenty of early buzz around the DC sequel.

Across the weekend, a handful of critics shared their thoughts on the long-delayed return of Gal Gadot’s Amazonian superhero. No spoilers here, but it’s safe to say that the general reactions are overwhelmingly positive so far. Here’s a round-up of the best of them – and we didn’t even need a Lasso of Truth.

Wonder Woman 1984 reactions: What we all needed in 2020

2020 has been a year, huh? Thankfully, Wonder Woman 1984 is seemingly going to provide a brighter end to the annus horribilis that has been the past 12 months.

There are even a handful of critics singling out Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig for praise as the villainous Maxwell Lord and Cheetah respectively.

And, yes, it might make you cry. So bring tissues to your screening – or keep a box handy if you’re watching at home.

Interestingly among the wave of glowing early reports – which are historically more favourable than later reviews – is a quick mention of the whopping Wonder Woman 1984 runtime. No problem if you’re watching on HBO Max and can pause the movie at any time, but at 151 minutes it might be a tough ask for some younger relatives to sit through on Christmas Day.

And here are the best of the rest! While you wait for Wonder Woman 1984, find out what director Patty Jenkins has had to say about the possibility of a spin-off.

For more on what’s coming to cinemas (and streaming) in the next 12 months, check out our complete movie release dates guide.

