Wonder Woman 1984 runtime reportedly revealed – and it's almost as long as Batman v Superman

With cinemas around the world reopening thanks to New Mutants and Tenet, we can now look excitedly at what's coming out next. Wonder Woman 1984 marks one of the bigger releases still arriving in 2020, and – thanks to the Korea Media Rating Board – we know the sequel's runtime.

Prepare to get comfortable wearing that mask, as the Wonder Woman 1984 runtime is only a smidgeon under the colossal theatrical cut of Zack Snyder's Batman v Superman. According to Korea's rating board's website, Wonder Woman 1984 lasts 150 minutes 59 seconds – so just over an hour-and-a-half.

For context, Batman v Superman, which introduced the world to Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, was 152 minutes long. Man of Steel was 142 minutes long, and Suicide Squad was 123 minutes. The original Wonder Woman was 141 minutes, which marked one of the longer DCUE titles.

The Korea Media Rating Board have said the movie is suitable for 12-year-olds and older. The movie features shooting, vehicle chases, violence, killing, injuries, smoking and drinking, slang words, theft, robbery, and hostage scenes. However, the Board notes the degree of harmfulness is minor considering that it's depicted in an unrealistic nature due to this being a fantasy movie. In other words, the action all sounds how you would expect for a superhero flick.

A new Wonder Woman 1984 trailer was recently released at DC Fandome, showcasing some of the action we can expect – plus a ferocious showdown between Diana and Kristen Wiig's Cheetah. Wonder Woman 1984 is due to reach cinemas October 2.