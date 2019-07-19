Witcher Netflix series trailer released at SDCC 2019 - watch it now

The Witcher Netflix series panel at San Diego Comic Con 2019 was not horsing around.

With the cast, including Henry Cavill, assembled alongside showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich, the very first trailer for the television adaptation was revealed - and you can watch it above.

Seen it? What a ride! The Witcher Netflix series trailer easily ranks among the best San Diego Comic Con 2019 trailers to come out of the show thus far.

While we've seen glimpses of Henry Cavill’s Geralt before, as well as Anya Chalotra’s Yennefer and Ciri (played by Freya Allen), this is the first time we’ve seen them in motion – and they’re looking every bit the spitting image of their game counterparts. Roach, who we also saw for the first time earlier this month, is sadly absent.

There’s even a slice of story to get stuck into. As the Witcher Netflix series trailer shows, Geralt goes face-to-face with a murky spider at the trailer's end, with the monster hunter's eyes having turned black. There's also plenty on Yennefer, who appears to be leagues away from the confident figure we've come to know in the games. Ciri, though, will be instantly recognisable - she's lost and getting up to her neck in mischief. So far, so very Witcher.

There was some exclusive footage of the Witcher Netflix series shown during the San Diego Comic Con panel. For a full description of the footage, as well as everything else we learnt from the panel, click through here. No release date yet, though. Watch this space.

