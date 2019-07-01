Take a look at the first Witcher Netflix series images and, yes, Geralt only has one sword

The first wave of Witcher Netflix series images have been released. Sporting just one sword (more on that in just a moment), Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia takes centre stage for both a poster and a couple of character photos. Perhaps more excitingly, we also now have our first look at Ciri and Yennefer, two key players in the Witcher Netflix series.

Right, so let’s take a gander at these Witcher Netflix series images (H/T Nibellion on Twitter). The man himself, Geralt, is first up. There’s a poster showing Henry Cavill’s, ahem, ample posterior, as well as a fog-ridden shot of the lead. Bringing up the rear (sorry), there’s a picture-perfect photo of Henry Cavill glowering into the distance – that’s bound to put the fears of the first Witcher Netflix reveal back in October firmly to bed.

Elsewhere, we have our first look at Anya Chalotra's Yennefer. Honestly? This is my favourite part of the reveal. Chalotra owns every aspect of the character, right down to the way she looks like she could kill you at any moment. Check out the grip on that dagger.

Finally, there’s a shot of Ciri, as played by Freya Allan, skulking around in a forest. It seems like a world away from the moody coastlines that puncture Geralt and Yennefer’s character images. Could Ciri be on the other side of the world?

So, yeah. Before you go. The sword thing. Anyone who knows their Kaer Morhens from their Keira Metz will know that Geralt is typically found carrying around two swords: one made of silver for slaying monsters, and the other made of iron/steel; it’s particularly useful for cutting through humans.

However, that’s actually something that’s predominantly from the games. It seems like the Witcher Netflix series will be drawing more from the book, at least when it comes to details such as the one surrounding the man I’ll now be calling Geralt One Sword from now until the end of the time.

