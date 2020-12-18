Who played [SPOILER] in The Mandalorian season 2 finale? We explain all

The final episode of The Mandalorian season 2 has aired, and everyone's in shock. A certain beloved character made an appearance – and saying anything more would be a major, major spoiler. So here's your chance to avoid reading who appears in The Mandalorian season 2 finale...

Spoilers! This piece contains spoilers!! Turn back now if you haven't witnessed the final episode of The Mandalorian season 2...

Still here? Then you will have seen a certain Jedi Knight turn up to take Grogu away from Din Djarin. We are, of course, talking about Luke Skywalker, the original trilogy's hero – and now Grogu's trainer.

Many fans have been wondering who played Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian. The face has had some CGI work, as Mark Hamill – who played Skywalker in the movies – does not have quite the same youthful figure he did back when Return of the Jedi was released (the show takes place five years after that movie).

And although the credits say that Hamill reprised his iconic role in the series, that's only half true. Hamill's likeness is used, based on his performance in Return of the Jedi, and he reads the lines, with some digital alteration to his voice. However, it's actor Max Lloyd-Jones who acts as Luke's body double, with his face altered in post-production to look like Hamill's.

Lloyd-Jones has previous with CGI, having portrayed the chimpanzee "Blue Eyes" in War for the Planet of the Apes. The actor is also known to some for playing Jacob on the series Once Upon a Time.

Previously, a CGI Luke Skywalker appeared in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. That was, however, Hamill in those scenes, while the younger General Leia had Carrie Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd, as the body double for her character. A younger CGI Leia also appeared in Rogue One, with actor Ingvild Deila doing the motion capture. That Star Wars spin-off also saw Grand Moff Tarkin, originally played by Peter Cushing, being played by Guy Henry with a CGI makeover.

Whether Luke Skywalker will appear in The Mandalorian season 3 remains to be seen. And who will play the character going forward? Well, a recast could very well be on the table. For now, we have a whole bunch of new Star Wars movies and shows to enjoy.