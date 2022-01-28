Where to buy RTX 3050 - the latest stock updates and availability

RTX 3050 launched yesterday exclusively through Nvidia's partners and RTX 3050 stock was incredibly limited, to say the least. While we were anticipating most major retailers to have the new budget Ampere video card available, it was surprising to see just how few units were up for sale on launch day. At the time of writing, there is only one US retailer worth turning your attention to today.

In a handful of hours, the next RTX 3050 Newegg Shuffle will be going live for another chance to get your hands on Zotac, Gigabyte, and Asus cards. It's worth pointing out that RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti stock, as well as RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti stock, will be in the raffle, too. It's a far from an ideal situation, but looking like your best bet at finding RTX 3050 stock at MSRP today.

Check for RTX 3050 stock (US): Best Buy | Amazon | Newegg | B&H Photo | Adorama | Walmart

Check for RTX 3050 stock (UK): Ebuyer | Amazon | Overclockers UK | Currys | CCL | Box

The best way of getting RTX 3050 stock today is through the upcoming Newegg Shuffle. All you have to do is reserve which RTX 3050 models you're interested in, and if your ticket is chosen, you'll be invited to purchase the new Ampere GPU via email with a two-hour buying window. Now, you're not guaranteed to be chosen, and even then that time slot does not necessarily guarantee the retailer will have the graphics cards of choice.

RTX 3050 price

The RTX 3050 carries a starting MSRP of $249 / £239, however, as there will be no Founders Edition version, the actual retail rates will largely be dictated by Nvidia's partners.

If you're after one of the best graphics cards for gaming on a strict budget, then the RTX 3050 should fill that role well. If you're after this hardware in a portable configuration, then we recommend checking out the best RTX 3050 laptop deals as well.

(Image credit: Asus / EVGA)

Where to find RTX 3050 stock

Where to buy RTX 3050 - US

Check Newegg

The upcoming Newegg Shuffle has all major RTX 3050 video cards available, though, you'll need an account to be able to access it. Currently, we're seeing Gigabyte, Zotac, EVGA, and Asus models. Prices start from the MSRP of $249.99 and upwards into the $350 range depending on model. Keep in mind, RTX 3050 stock is far from guaranteed, but it's worth trying your hand here.

Check Best Buy

We've seen a few RTX 3050 partner cards available at Best Buy over the past 24 hours, though, RTX 3050 stock lasts mere minutes here. Given how stellar the big-box store is with RTX 30 series restocks, we recommend being proactive in your Ampere search here.

Check Amazon

While Amazon has listed a few RTX 3050 partner cards over the past day, such RTX 3050 stock has only lasted seconds. We think it's worth giving the world's largest online retailer a shot today and over the weekend should anything change.

Check B&H Photo

This online retailer has several RTX 3050 laptops available, while it has stocked standalone RTX 30 series GPUs in the past, it's currently unknown whether this will be the case today or over the weekend.

Check Dell

Dell has many great RTX 3050 laptop deals at budget prices to take advantage of today. While these listings are far from ideal for anyone wanting the standalone 8GB GPU, these offers are a decent alternative.

Check Adorama

We cannot say whether Adorama will host RTX 3050 video cards in the near future, however, it does have some stellar savings on RTX 3050 laptops worth taking into account should you be after something portable for right now.

Where to buy RTX 3050 - UK

Check Ebuyer

Any RTX 3050 stock was that was available at Ebuyer at launch has now been deemed 'coming soon'. While it was originally rumored that this retailer would have a second wave coming, it is now uncertain as to if that will happen. RTX 3050 PCs are well priced, though, with an AlphaSync Onyx costing just £799.98 with respectable hardware inside.

Check Overclockers UK

Overclockers UK has listing pages for all available RTX 3050 graphics cards, whereas it only had a few models up for sale on launch day. With that said, we do not currently know when (or if) these partner cards will go up on sale again, though it's worth paying close attention to should that change.

Check Amazon

Amazon UK does not currently have much in the way of RTX 3050 stock available for purchase, however, things could change on that front. We're seeing some great prices on RTX 3050 laptops worth looking into if portable hardware is your thing.

Check Currys

While Currys currently has no RTX 3050 stock available, we wouldn't rule out listings being made available over the next few days, as this retailer typically doesn't go live immediately at launch.

If you've wanted to try your hand at picking up some other cards in the RTX 30 series line, this is the best way to do it, with prices and availability on the individual cards as well as laptop and desktop configurations available, too.

Graphics card stock

RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti stock | RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti stock | RTX 3080 stock| RTX 3080 Ti stock |RTX 3090 stock

Laptop deals and stock

RTX 3060 laptop deals | RTX 3070 laptop deals | RTX 3080 laptop deals

PC deals and stock

RTX 3060 PC | RTX 3070 PC | RTX 3080 PC | RTX 3090 PC

You can find more Nvidia RTX 30 series graphics cards inside the best gaming PCs and best gaming laptops.