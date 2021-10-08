Where is Xur? Destiny 2 Xur location and Exotics for October 8, 2021

Where is Xur? Destiny 2's Exotic merchant is back in the EDZ this week, just north of the southernmost Winding Cove landing zone. He'll hang out until reset time on Tuesday, October 12, so pay him a visit to check out his expanded Exotic and Legendary inventory. He's got a full set of armor for each class and a randomly rolled selection of (occasionally godly) guns which are always worth browsing, and you'll want to get your weekly Exotic engram for a shot at a high-stat roll anyway.

Here are the Exotics Xur is selling this week.

Exotic weapon - Telesto: this fusion rifle fires sticky energy pods that detonate when enemies get close. Multikills reload this weapon as well as your kinetic weapon from reserves. Telesto is both the most game-breaking weapon in Destiny 2 and also a reliable workhorse with a lot of potential synergies. If you don't have it, buy it, if only so you can enjoy the next big Telesto cheese, because there will be another.

Hunter Exotic - The Bombardiers: using your dodge roll drops a bomb at your location, dealing damage and applying a status based on your subclass. Arc bombs blind, Solar bombs burn, Void bombs suppress, and Stasis bombs slow. The Bombardiers are more than a meme now that they've been buffed, but "more than a meme" isn't a terribly high bar, so you'll have to put a lot of work in to get even decent mileage out of them.

Titan Exotic - Mk. 44 Stand Asides: gain an overshield while sprinting with a shoulder charge-type ability active. Hits with these abilities refund melee energy. Titans have access to much stronger melee-boosting and shield-granting Exotics, so the Mk. 44 Stand Asides feel pretty underwhelming on both accounts.

Warlock Exotic - Winter's Guile: melee kills buff your melee damage. That's it. Winter's Guile is one of the simplest and worst Warlock Exotics around in large part because it just makes numbers bigger without any additional synergy. Not a great week for Exotics overall, but hey, at least we got The Besto.

