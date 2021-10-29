Where is Xur? Destiny 2 Xur location and Exotics for October 29, 2021

Where is Xur? Destiny 2 players can get their Exotic shopping done in the Tower hangar this weekend. Xur will stick around until reset time on Tuesday, November 2. Be sure to check out his selection of Legendary armor and weapons to see how it compares to your current arsenal, and don't forget your weekly Exotic engram since it can drop high-stat armor.

Here are all the Exotics Xur is selling this weekend:

Exotic weapon - Vigilance Wing: this pulse rifle fires five-round bursts and improves your weapon performance and health recovery when you're the last living member of your fireteam. When a nearby ally is killed, you gain increased movement speed and health regeneration. Vigilance Wing is basically Trials of Osiris: The Pulse Rifle, so it's no surprise that it's pretty darn good in PvP. The cadence of its bursts takes some getting used to, but you might find it hard to go back after using it.

this pulse rifle fires five-round bursts and improves your weapon performance and health recovery when you're the last living member of your fireteam. When a nearby ally is killed, you gain increased movement speed and health regeneration. Vigilance Wing is basically Trials of Osiris: The Pulse Rifle, so it's no surprise that it's pretty darn good in PvP. The cadence of its bursts takes some getting used to, but you might find it hard to go back after using it. Hunter Exotic - Shards of Galanor: hits and kills with Blade Barrage refund Super energy. If you want to throw as many souped-up knives as possible, the Shards of Galanor are for you. They can only refund half your Super bar at most, but that's still a pretty decent chunk. They're a bit inflexible, but still fun.

hits and kills with Blade Barrage refund Super energy. If you want to throw as many souped-up knives as possible, the Shards of Galanor are for you. They can only refund half your Super bar at most, but that's still a pretty decent chunk. They're a bit inflexible, but still fun. Titan Exotic - Antaeus Wards: improves your slide, and grants a reflective shield when you slide after sprinting for a short time. The Antaeus Wards ate a well-deserved nerf a while back, but they're still a pretty powerful PvP Exotic in the right hands. It's hard to argue with temporary immunity.

improves your slide, and grants a reflective shield when you slide after sprinting for a short time. The Antaeus Wards ate a well-deserved nerf a while back, but they're still a pretty powerful PvP Exotic in the right hands. It's hard to argue with temporary immunity. Warlock Exotic - Karnstein Armlets: melee kills restore a chunk of health and trigger health regeneration for several seconds. The Karnstein Armlets are among the stronger melee Exotics available to Warlock, though they do have limited utility in more difficult content where getting within melee range isn't really a good idea. They'll definitely help keep you alive if you just want to throw hands, though.

