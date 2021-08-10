What If...? release schedule: what time does episode 1 air on Disney Plus?

What If… we were all on the same page? In a world filled with spoilers on social media, it can be tricky to avoid all of the shocks and surprises Marvel have been unleashing on Disney Plus. But let’s change that, starting from What… If? episode 1.

Below, you’ll find not only the release date and air time for Captain Carter’s What…If? premiere in the US and UK, but a wider look ahead to the show’s release schedule. That’s notable, too, given that we’re getting a slightly different episode count compared to Loki and Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

When does What If…? episode 1 air on Disney Plus?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The What If…? episode 1 release date is set for August 11. Going by previous Marvel shows, we can expect it to drop at 12am Pacific/3am Eastern. So… set your alarm clocks. That’s a far more relaxing 8am BST across the pond in the UK.

It is worth mentioning, though, that the release time isn’t set in stone. Previously, some episodes have dropped up to 15 minutes early. So, keep refreshing and you might just get lucky.

What If…? release schedule and episode count

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

What If…? (as confirmed by Collider) has been shortened from 10 episodes to nine because of complications caused by the ongoing COVID pandemic. But the good news: we’re getting one episode a week for nine weeks, starting with the Captain Carter premiere this Wednesday. Here’s what that looks like:

What If…? episode 1: August 11

What If…? episode 2: August 18

What If…? episode 3: August 25

What If…? episode 4: September 1

What If…? episode 5: September 8

What If…? episode 6: September 15

What If…? episode 7: September 22

What If…? episode 8: September 29

What If…? episode 9: October 6

