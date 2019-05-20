"Yeah, science b*tch!": Aaron Paul takes the lead in the Westworld season 3 trailer

HBO doesn't want you to forget about Westworld. While all eyes were on Game of Thrones season 8 this past weekend – bringing the eight-year epic to a controversial close – the streaming giant made sure to remind viewers that its other flagship show is still alive and kicking, releasing the first trailer for Westworld season 3 ahead of the airing of The Iron Throne.

This first look at Westworld season 3 introduces us to Aaron Paul, who is set to join the show as a season regular. Paul looks to be in his element here, which is no surprise given that he is already a three-time Emmy winner thanks to his incredible run on Breaking Bad. The tease does, admittedly, give little away of his character but it does offer a gentle introduction to the new futuristic world outside of the park that Westworld season 3 will (potentially) revolve around.

Set to the crooning sounds of Pink Floyd's 'Brain Damage', the trailer works to establish the new tone for the series ahead of its launch in 2020. "Sometimes, it seems like the world looks alright," Paul voices in the trailer. "Like they put a coat of paint on it. But inside it's rotting to pieces. They said they would make a better world – smooth away the rough edges. But that was a lie. I guess the rough edges are the only thing I'm hanging onto." It's evocative stuff, reaffirming Westworld's capacity to quickly switch between dramatic gears, keep its fans guessing in the process.

HBO has been careful to reveal little about the story for Westworld season 3, only going so far as to note that it will be "a dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the birth of a new form of life on Earth." The trailer also gave us our first glimpse at fellow newcomers Lena Waithe (Master of None) and Vincent Cassel (Black Swan) who will be joining Paul in this new season. In fact, the only recognisable character given any significant time in the spotlight here is as Aaron Paul's character walks a bridge at night, offering his assistance to a stumbling Dolores, played by returning Evan Rachel Wood. Given what transpired in the Westworld season 2 ending , he could come to regret that act of compassion.

Season 3 doesn't have an air date just yet, but it's expected to launch sometime in 2020. Given that Westworld season 2 received 21 Emmy nominations – winning three Creative Arts Emmys – HBO is clearly banking on this being a viable Game of Thrones replacement. Only time will tell on that one.

