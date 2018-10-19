Watch Tom Holland reveal the brand-new, darker Spider-Man: Far From Home suit

When he’s not spoiling every MCU movie he’s in, Tom Holland is actually pretty good at that whole cool reveal thing. Case in point: his official unveiling of the new Spider-Man: Far From Home suit managed to bring the laughs, the somersaults, and even an uneasy moment where the actor, who plays Peter Parker, wouldn’t reveal if the movie was a prequel or a sequel to Avengers: Infinity War.

But, first, the suit. While entering the stage of Jimmy Kimmel’s talk show with a traffic cone on your head may not quite be classic Spidey, the rest of the design looks to emulate the more traditional elements of the webhead’s get-up, while introducing a few darker threads to keep us on our toes until Far From Home’s release on July 5, 2019.

It’s not too different from the Spider-Man: Homecoming suit, all told, but there’s enough in the way of changes to make it very much worth its own showcase reveal on prime time. Most obviously, the typical Spidey blue has been usurped for a darker, sleeker look. The legs are now all black, as is much of the torso and arms. It’s a pretty decent change; not enough to be revolutionary, but it doesn’t have to be. This is still classic Spider-Man through and through.

But what about the movie itself? “Is this a prequel?” Asks Jimmy Kimmel. “Because, in Infinity War, you turned into, like, black confetti.” Holland, probably wary of Marvel snipers perched on every ledge, gave a jokey non-answer that he had to go as “Thanos was robbing a bank.”

Hey, knowing Tom Holland maybe that is a spoiler. Avengers: Bank Heist as the Avengers 4 title, anyone?

