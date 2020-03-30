Watch the leaked trailer for the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign remaster

The campaign trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 remastered has leaked online.

Call of Duty specialist Charlie Intel spotted the trailer and shared it on Twitter. Naturally, it will feel familiar to longtime fans, but even by today's standards, it features an impressive array of levels and environments. On top of some action-packed set pieces, we also get to see some fan-favorite characters in revamped glory, especially Captain John Price, whose beard looks fantastic as expected.

While the leaked trailer says the campaign remaster is "available now", that date could be any time this week. However, more and more evidence suggests that the remastered campaign will launch this week, specifically tomorrow, March 31. As if a leaked trailer wasn't enough, we've also seen a German PlayStation Store page , a separate leak from a reputable Call of Duty source, and a ratings board update. So when the trailer says that "this is a time for heroes - a time for legends," it's probably talking about this week.

Interestingly, the trailer concludes with a plug for a new Call of Duty Warzone bundle. The Underwater Demo Team - Classic Ghost bundle comes with the UDT Ghost Operator skin, blueprints for an M4A1 assault rifle and 1911 pistol, cosmetics including a weapon charm and player card, as well as a Ghost emblem. This bundle is seemingly included with the remastered campaign, but will likely be purchasable separately as well.