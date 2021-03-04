Warzone yellow access cards - how to survive the new shipwreck zombies event

The new Warzone yellow access card at Shipwreck adds a zombies event top Verdansk. Grab the card and you can take on a nifty new challenge to complete, which gives you a bunch of goodies if you can finish it. However, completing the event isn’t easy, so we’ll go through the steps you need to get through it, along with tips on how to acquire the new Warzone yellow access card during season 2.

Here's how to get the new Warzone yellow access card at Shipwreck and use it in Call of Duty Warzone .

1. Land at Shipwreck

(Image credit: Activision)

The first step to acquiring the new yellow access card is to land at Shipwreck, a new point of interest on the southeastern side of Verdansk next to Prison. It’s very likely you’ll encounter a ton of enemy players here, so you should be prepared for a fight. As you land, be sure to take note of the enemies nearby so you have an idea of how many you’ll need to face.

One thing we recommend is to avoid landing at Shipwreck if it’s within the main path of the plane at the start. This is even more essential if the plane spawns right above Shipwreck, because you won’t stand a chance against dozens of players. For best results, attempt landing there when the plane’s path is well out of the way, that way you won’t have to deal with as many enemy players.

As soon as you land at Shipwreck, make an effort to grab a weapon, shields, and ammo so you can defend yourself against other players and the enemies that lie ahead. Better yet is if you can find a silenced weapon - that way you won’t pop up on the minimap. Try to listen for other players so you can get a sense of where they are.

2. Activate the Zombie Event at Shipwreck and kill 40 zombies

(Image credit: Activision)

After you’re all geared up, you then need to go to the back of the ship on the bottom floor. Here, you’ll find an open area with a second floor. Go up the steps on the right side and you’ll find a computer you can interact with, giving you a prompt to “Activate the Zombie Event.”

Doing so will trigger a horde of zombies to spawn and you need to take out 40 of them. This can be tough since you’ll probably be low on ammo and will likely be surrounded by other players, making it much harder to finish the objective.

For best results, we advise to hide and wait for other enemy players to take out the zombies for you. You’ll notice a counter in the top left of the screen indicating X/40 zombies killed. Even if you don’t take out a zombie, the counter will go up, so you can get a clear indication of whether an enemy is nearby by paying attention to this number.

You’ll also notice that red indicators will show up on the minimap, letting you know where the zombies are. Pay attention to these markers to get a sense of where other players might be. If you see red markers disappear in a certain area, it means someone is taking them out, so approach with caution.

3. Collect the yellow access card

(Image credit: Activision)

After the 40th zombie is defeated, you’ll get a notification that the zombie event has ended. The final zombie will then drop a yellow keycard as a reward, so pick it up. It’s worth noting that you don’t need to be the one who secured the final zombie kill to pick it up.

In fact, you can even take out an enemy player after they’ve acquired the yellow access card, much like the red access cards that unlock bunkers throughout the map. One thing that’s interesting is that you can actually reactivate the event if you’d like to go for another yellow access card, so keep that in mind.

4. Unlock the supply box with the yellow access card

(Image credit: Activision)

Either way, once you grab the yellow access card, a yellow supply box will appear on the map and will show up on the HUD as indicated by a black and yellow skull icon. Simply follow the icon to reach the supply crate.

Here, you’ll find various goodies including a Self-Revive kit, an armor satchel, and most importantly, a golden Durable gas mask, which lasts double the time of the standard mask. This item is super useful for obvious reasons and should be saved for the later portions of the match if possible.

Ultimately, this event is neat and can be exhilarating to get through, but it’s tough to recommend going for it more than once. The Durable gas mask is an excellent reward, but if you’re looking for a win, you’re better off playing the match normally. Still, it’s exciting to see zombies implemented into Warzone, so we recommend at least checking out the event once.