The best Vanguard Welgun loadouts for Warzone

The Vanguard Welgun has arrived in Warzone, and is a heavy SMG that sits somewhere between that submachine guns and assault rifles, without entirely being either. It's an interesting Call of Duty Warzone curiosity that lacks the speed to be a good submachine gun, or the controllable longer range performance to creep into AR territory. Instead it's an interesting hybrid that excels somewhere in the close-ish mid range, if you know what loadout to use. So let's take a look at the Vanguard Welgun options in Warzone and normal multiplayer to see what the best choices are.

The Vanguard Welgun, Warzone unlock and details

(Image credit: Activision)

You can unlock the Welgun in Vanguard and Warzone by getting 10 SMG kills in a match while aiming down the sights, 15 times. Obviously that's going to be a lot easier in Vanguard than Warzone , so you're best off firing up some trad multiplayer and grinding small maps to tick that off.

(Image credit: Activision)

Your reward will be a solid little SMG that's actually pretty great right out the box without any attachments. Its sweet spot really is smack in that mid range area - it's not quite got the fire rate to get too close, or the accuracy to push that far. Although that can be improved with a little trigger control to fire bursts that are more accurate at longer ranges. We've got a couple of loadout options coming up, though, that can improve the Welgun performance at either ends of the spectrum. So let's take a look.

Vanguard Welgun close range loadout and attachments

(Image credit: Activision)

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

- Recoil Booster Barrel - 120mm Gawain Short

- 120mm Gawain Short Stock - Galwain Skeletal

- Galwain Skeletal Rear Grip - Polymer Grip

- Polymer Grip Magazine - 7.62 Gorenko 48 Round Mags

- 7.62 Gorenko 48 Round Mags Ammo Type - Lengthened

- Lengthened Underbarrel - SG98 Compact

To get the best out of the Vanguard Welgun up close you really need to boost it's fairly sedate fire range. The Recoil Booster and 120mm Gawain Short barrel up that at a cost to accuracy, but that shouldn't matter near to targets. The Gawain Skeletal Stock boosts your movement and sprint to fire, as well as increasing accuracy when you hold the trigger down. The Polymer Grip also increases that sustained fire accuracy, while the Compact Underbarrel Grip boosts your movement speed, which should help in tight spaces. Finally, the 7.62 Gorenko 48 Round Mags boost recoil, accuracy, movement and ADS while Lengthened rounds increase bullet speed to help you hit first.

Vanguard Welgun long range loadout and attachments

(Image credit: Activision)

Muzzle - F8 Stabilizer

- F8 Stabilizer Barrel - 320mm SA Shrouded

- 320mm SA Shrouded Optic - G16 2.5x

- G16 2.5x Stock - Galwain Skeletal

- Galwain Skeletal Rear Grip - Stippled Grip

- Stippled Grip Magazine - .45 48 Round Mags

- .45 48 Round Mags Ammo Type - Lengthened

- Lengthened Underbarrel - Carver Foregrip

It's not hugely advisable to try using the Vanguard Welgun beyond the most medium of medium ranges, but in that space you can get a fairly lethal weapon with this loadout. Here, we've gone for the F8 Stabilizer to boost accuracy and damage range. The 320mm SA Shrouded barrel gets you a huge increase in accuracy - raising control and flinch resistance, while giving you a larger one hit kill area. The Galwain Skeletal keeps you mobile, adding accurate over sustained fire, while the Stippled Grip and Carver Foregrip both boost recoil and accuracy. All of that accuracy and recoil boosting will help balance out the .45 48 Round Mags, which have great buffs to velocity, range and damage, but a penalty to recoil and accuracy. With this loadout though, the gun remains rock solid when fired and having a larger mag lets you keep the pressure on. Finally, the G16 2.5x optic is just the best option for the range you want to be fighting at, while those Lengthened Rounds' increased bullet velocity should help you get a hit quicker at longer ranges.

