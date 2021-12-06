Warzone Pacific launch trailer shows off the new map and Vanguard Royale

The new launch trailer for Warzone Pacific has just about everything you'd want in your tourist overview: picturesque coastlines, monitor lizards, and intense fighting across air, land, and sea.

The new trailer landed ahead of the Call of Duty Warzone update which will boot the entire game back to the World War 2 battlefield on December 8. It begins with a festive overview of the new island of Caldera, including its scenic settled areas and natural splendor. Then a bunch of operators run in and start messing up the place, as they're wont to do.

The trailer shows snippets of action from across the island, demonstrating its potential for close-up urban warfare, cross-map sniping, and vehicular combat. It looks like the new addition of World War 2 warplanes will make a big impact on surface fights, but they can still be countered by anti-air gun trucks (or by other planes). If you're a hard "no" on getting mowed down by passing planes, you can always stick to standard Battle Royale mode instead of its new Vanguard Royale counterpart.

Warzone players who own Call of Duty: Vanguard will be able to drop into Caldera starting on December 8, while everyone else will have to wait until December 9. The Rebirth Island map will still be around for smaller scale battle royales in the meantime.

