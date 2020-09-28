Where to find the Warzone metro station subways, and fast travel around the map

Warzone metro station subways provide fast travel around the map. Assuming you can find them. A new addition in Warzone season 6 these metro station stops provide a new travel network to get around Verdansk during Warzone matches as long as you can locate them and survive long enough to board a train.

There are seven Warzone metro station subways in total around the map, with trains going in both directions to help you get about. As well as fast travel theses new locations also provide some loot and will likely be flash point early on in match as well as throughout play. There are a few rules to follow though, so lets take a look at how these Warzone metro station subways work.

How do Warzone metro station subways work?

(Image credit: Activision)

Once you enter a Metro by heading down the stairs, all the Warzone Metro station subways have the same layout with two platforms, one for each direction of travel. Each station is clearly identified on the platform so you can tell where you and you'll find a room on each side behind some doors that will also have a ladder to the surface. This is an alternate way in and out, and handy way to quickly escape if things get too hot in the station.

You will find items, contracts, and supply boxes, making each Warzone metro station subway a viable landing point to gear up in. However, trains will not move if there is fighting on the train, or between the train and platform. Trains will also not stop at any station outside of the circle, so you don't have to worry about accidentally heading into the gas.

It's also worth nothing that the tracks are electrified and will kill you. Just in case you were wondering about checking.

Warzone metro station subways map locations

(Image credit: Activision)

There are seven Warzone metro station subways on the map, in a rough circle around the outer part of the map. You can travel in either direction on the line, depending on what platform you use, in this order which obviously cycles around from A to G:

A. Airport

B. Lozoff Pass

C. Verdansk Center

D. Downtown/Tavorsk District

E. Barakett Shopping District

F. Versansk Train Station

G. Torsk Bloc

In terms of actually finding a Warzone metro station subway they all basically have the same entrances to look out for. Specifically this green curved roof and red sign show below:

(Image credit: Activision)

While it might look obvious to spot one, these are low buildings that are hard to see from the ground and easily obscured by other structures. And that's without taking into account any fighting for your life you might be doing while you're on the look out. With that in mind here's a closer look at every Warzone metro subway station on the map to help you find them.

A. Warzone airport metro station subway

(Image credit: Activision )

You'll find the Warzone airport metro station subway actually south of the airport, directly south of the three large hangers. Look for the buses and bus stops near two large green buildings with a white ground floors that face on to an open, flat area.

(Image credit: Activision)

B. Warzone Lozoff Pass metro station subway

(Image credit: Activision)

Lozoff Pass is a small location between Military Base and Quarry. There's not a lot there so the Lozoff Pass metro station subway is pretty easy to find. Just get to the big orange apartment block with lots of glass, and the station is on the north eastern side.

(Image credit: Activision)

C. Warzone Verdansk Center metro station subway

(Image credit: Activision)

To find the Warzone Verdansk Center metro station subway head directly east from the Stadium to where the road away from it joins the larger passing road. The metro is near the green army tents by a red cargo container.

(Image credit: Activision)

D. Warzone Downtown metro station subway

(Image credit: Activision)

The Warzone Downtown metro station subway is directly south east of the word 'downtown' on the map. It's by a small currency exchange building with a yellow sign in an small flat open area, and should be easily visible from the nearby road on the west side.

(Image credit: Activision)

E. Warzone Barakett Shopping District metro station subway

(Image credit: Activision)

The Warzone Barakett Shopping District metro station subway is an easy one to find as it's near the Ferris wheel in the Barakett Promenade East. Just head to the big wheel and you'll find the metro station to the south, past the beer tents.

(Image credit: Activision)

F. Warzone Versansk Train Station metro station subway

(Image credit: Activision)

The Warzone Versansk Train Station metro station subway is just south of the big, main train station building. Look for some camo nets near the buses along the U-shaped road that loops up to and away from the entrance.

(Image credit: Activision)

G. Warzone Torsk Bloc metro station subway

(Image credit: Activision)

You'll find the Warzone Torsk Bloc metro station subway just south east of super store. It's a hard one to miss because as long as you can find the two massive buildings facing each other, you'll find it in the plaza between them.