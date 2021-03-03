How to unlock the Warzone RAAL blueprint - the new low recoil silenced LMG

The Warzone RAAL blueprint has brought the Rook LMG into Verdansk in a more playable form, after first appearing as an inaccessible challenge reward in December 2020. You might have seen some footage of it in action and be thinking you want some of that zero recoil, long distance action, but how do you unlock the RAAL blueprint Rook LMG in Call of Duty Warzone? Well, much like the Serac, the best CX-9 loadout... well, okay, only CX-9 loadout, that also recently arrived in Verdansk, luck is your main friend here for the time being.

With that in mind, here's how you can get the Warzone RAAL blueprint for the Rook LMG.

1. How to find the RAAL blueprint in Warzone

(Image credit: Activision)

Opening a crate or getting lucky with ground loot is, at the moment, the best way to find and actually use a Rook LMG. The RAAL blueprint is currently dropping from crates in matches if you're lucky. There's no quick fix here, you just have to keep opening crates and looking until you hit jackpot, or hope you find one on the ground.

As we mentioned, the RAAL is a blueprint for the Rook LMG that features a range finding optic, silencer and almost no recoil. It's a hard hitting gun that absolutely slays the opposition at range.

2. Complete the Rook LMG challenge in Modern Warfare

This is one option that seems to be a bit buggy, plus you don't actually get the gun as such. However, it's possible to complete the unlock conditions for a hidden challenge, but without the gun fully in the game you can't actually access it in Warzone. The Rook LMG unlock challenge conditions currently are this:

Get 5 kills in 7 different matches while using LMGs equipped with a Scout Optic

The Scout Optic's the important bit here. You don't have to be aiming down it for the kills to register, you just need to have it equipped. Again, like the CX-9 which is currently in Warzone via the Serac blueprint, you won't actually unlock the gun to use in Warzone. It'll only unlock as a weapon you can purchase in Modern Warfare's Spec-Ops survival mode. It also seems to be a bit glitchy, with some people reporting problems completing the challenge.

3. Is there a Warzone Rook blueprint in the Store?

Unfortunately, there's currently no evidence that a Rook blueprint is coming to any Store Bundles. While the CX-9 SMG was leaked as a Serac blueprint in the as yet unreleased Soap Operator bundle, there's been no rumors about any RAAL LMG blueprints. Currently the only way to get one is via a Warzone loot drop, or by unlocking its challenge and buying it between rounds in Modern Warfare's Spec Ops survival mode.