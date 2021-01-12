WandaVision star says Marvel show is a "natural progression" into Doctor Strange 2

Elizabeth Olsen has revealed that upcoming Disney Plus show WandaVision is a “natural progression” into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The actor’s character, Wanda, is set to feature in the Doctor Strange sequel, which is due out in 2022.

Speaking to Good Morning America, and reported by Comic Book, Olsen said: “There's never much we can talk about in Marvel, but I do think that WandaVision is a natural progression into what happens in Doctor Strange 2.”

She added: “I think Kevin Feige is doing a really amazing job intertwining the television format with the films so that we can tell more interesting stories moving forward.”

Interestingly, when Comic Book asked WandaVision director Matt Shakman about speaking to Doctor Strange 2 director Sam Raimi, as well as Jon Watts, who is helming Spider-Man 3, about connections between the projects, Shakman answered: “There is conversation among filmmakers, which I think is great. I mean, we are all part of this interconnected universe. I admire the heck out of everybody who has worked in Marvel before and are working on Marvel things right now. It's not just the movies. It's also the other Disney Plus shows that we're interacting with.”

He explained: “Even if it's not about a formal overlap, we're working next door to each other. 'What do you guys do?' And all that's so exciting. It's an amazing place to be. But yeah, definitely we've all had conversations about the work that we're doing now. Cause you know, it's a relay race, this whole thing. And so you're passing the baton from one group of filmmakers to another and you want to make sure that that is that handoff is, is effortless and perfect, right.”

While Shakman hasn’t really elaborated on any links between WandaVision and these two Marvel sequels, it's definitely intriguing to find out more about the conversations that go on behind the scenes.

Until WandaVision drops this Friday, January 15, check out everything we know about Marvel Phase 4 so far.