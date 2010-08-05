VIDEO: Wipeout race track built for real (sort of)

Malte took an ordinary, shop-bought radio-controlled car and attached a wireless video camera. He then rigged up an old arcade cabinet to recieve the camera's broadcast through its monitor, and installed a set of RC controls used via the cabinet's accelerator and steering wheel.

Thus the player sits at the cabinet and plays from the screen as they would with any arcade racer, but the difference is that their inputs are actually controlling a real car on a real track.

This is it. This is how we're going to get the likes of Wipeout and F-Zero legally passed as future sports. Scale it all up to stadium level, use drone cars, and make gamers sat at control booths the new world champions. Soon, friends. Soon it will be our time. And in the meantime, Justin can use one oftheseto pretend that he actually is Sonic.