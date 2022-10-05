Need for Speed: Unbound goes full anime in leaked screenshots

A bunch of Need for Speed: Unbound screenshots have leaked through a retail listing ahead of the game's official reveal, confirming rumors that the upcoming racer would feature an anime-inspired aesthetic.

A listing for the PS5 version of Need for Speed: Unbound appeared (appropriately) on a Japanese retailer called Neowing (opens in new tab) earlier today, brought to the English-speaking public's attention by Gematsu. The listing features four screenshots, depicting the shiny cars on rain-slicked streets you'd expect from the series, as well as several images of human characters rendered in a cel-shaded, cartoonish aesthetic.

First screenshots of Need for Speed Unbound via Japanese retailer Neowing, which listed it early: https://t.co/q23uM1Ol7bLaunches Dec. 2. Currently only listed for PS5 (this is Japan---no Xbox physical edition). No PS4 version listed. Possibly new-gen-only?

Rumors earlier this year suggested that the new Need for Speed would combine photorealistic cars with anime-inspired overlays, and these screenshots certainly seem to back that idea up. Plus there's a weeb-friendly waifu paintjob, the likes of which usually aren't seen outside of Forza livery editors.

A machine translation of that store page suggests that the game will be heavily focused on tuning your own custom cars. But Unbound's style gets more space in the copy than its gameplay, with the page breaking down its visuals as well as a soundtrack featuring the likes of A$AP Rocky.

The listing suggests the game will launch on December 2, 2022. EA's financial reports have listed a new Need for Speed game for launch this year, though the official reveal of the game is not due to happen until tomorrow, October 6. Early reports have suggested that it's going to be a next-gen exclusive.

