EA leaks its own Need for Speed: Unbound reveal

Need for Speed: Unbound is the title of the next entry in EA's venerable racing series, according to art leaked from the publisher's own website.

Today, EA announced that the new Need for Speed will be officially revealed on October 6 at 8am PDT / 11am EDT / 4pm BST on YouTube (opens in new tab). (That's less than 48 hours away, as this story goes live.) "Be amongst the first to see the evolution of Need for Speed," the video description suggests. "Go fast and get noticed in the latest installment from veteran developer Criterion Games."

Fans quickly dug through the official Need for Speed website (opens in new tab) to discover a piece of key art (opens in new tab) for Need for Speed: Unbound, revealing the title for the new game several days early. The image shows a car burning rubber through city streets - as you'd expect from the series - kicking up smoke that's filled with anarchy symbols and dollar signs.

the new Need for Speed game is titled Unbound (art leaked from EA's own website) pic.twitter.com/ndjbJ3eS1LOctober 4, 2022 See more

In a recent financial report, EA listed the next Need for Speed title for launch in its third financial quarter for 2022, meaning the game is expected to launch between October 1 and December 31 of this year. We've also learned that Dirt and Grid studio Codemasters will be assisting Criterion on the new NFS.

Unofficially, rumors have suggested that this new game will be a new-gen exclusive. Either way, it looks like we can say one thing for sure: in terms of racing game names, Ridge Racer Unbounded was a decade ahead of its time.

Take the wheel in our list of the best racing games.