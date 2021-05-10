Venom 2 trailer includes a surprising link to Sam Raimi's Spider-Man movies

The first trailer for Venom 2, officially titled Venom: Let There Be Carnage, has been released – and it might include a surprising link to the Sam Raimi's Spider-Man movies.

An eagle-eyed Twitter user spotted a surprising Daily Bugle newspaper logo in the new Venom 2 trailer. While that Bugle is a mainstay of the Spidey franchise, what's most interesting is that the logo matches the one used in Raimi's trilogy. Check out the tweet below (H/T The Gamer).

RAIMI DAILY BUGLE LOGO???? pic.twitter.com/zYfH5t8iE0May 10, 2021 See more

Venom is associated with Spider-Man, though both Venom and Venom 2 are part of the Sony superhero 'verse rather than the MCU. But, there's been plenty of speculation that Spider-Man 3, officially titled Spider-Man: No Way Home, will introduce a live-action Spider-verse.

No Way Home already has a huge link to the Raimi movies with Alfred Molina confirmed to be reprising his role as Doc Ock in the movie. Jamie Foxx will also reportedly return as Electro, connecting the threequel to the Amazing Spider-Man movies starring Andrew Garfield. An unconfirmed report also claims that Garfield and Tobey Maguire are both playing their respective versions of Spidey in the film. Then there's the fact that J.K. Simmons has already played J. Jonah Jameson, albeit a different version from the Raimi movies, in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

If Spider-Man 3 does bring in the multiverse, then it would make sense for Venom 2 to be connected to one of these Spidey movies – though Raimi's trilogy might be a surprising choice, considering there was a version of Eddie Brock (played by Tom Hardy in Venom and Venom 2) in the third movie who died.

Another Sony superhero movie, Morbius, also might be connected to the MCU. Michael Keaton is playing Vulture again in the Jared Leto-starring film, with Keaton having already played the role in Spider-Man: Homecoming. A trailer for Morbius also featured graffiti branding Spidey a "murderer" – potentially referring to the death of Mysterio in Far From Home.

Just how everything will fit together is unclear at the moment remains a mystery, but it definitely seems like there's a web of connections between these Spidey movies that's growing ever larger.

Venom 2 arrives September 24, while Spider-Man 3 is due for release December 17, and Morbius is set to land January 28, 2022. That’s not too long to wait for some answers, but until then, check out how to watch Marvel movies in order to get up to speed.