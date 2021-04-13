Valheim storage box mod adds displays to all your boxes, so you’ll never lose your iron again

A new Valheim mod adds a craftable storage box that comes with smart drawers that display the amount of each item inside.

Item storage is the bane of any Valheim player’s existence. You’re a busy adventurer, you’ve got monsters to slay and minerals to mine - you don’t have time to be sorting all the stuff you collect, and you certainly don’t want to have to go digging through a million chests to find which one you put the gold in. Luckily for you, this Valheim mod (via PC Gamer) has the solution to all your organisational woes.

The Valheim Item Drawers mod adds a new craftable storage box. Drop an item into one of these boxes and that item will be displayed on the front of the box. It will also show a number keeping tally of how many of that item are stored in there too. It’s a genius solution that means you can now instantly tell what items are where, and how many of each you have stockpiled. You can download the Item Drawers mod at NexusMods now.

The icon on the box will also stay even if you remove the entire stack from the drawer, which means you won’t instantly forget where your honey box is the second you remove the full stack. You can overwrite the display symbol manually if you decide you want to change what the box holds too, so you’re not creating some kind of demon box that only feeds on iron for the rest of time.

The downside here is that you can only put one type of item into each box, but they’re much smaller than regular chests and can be easily stacked up to look like a set of drawers, hence the name of the mod. They can be mounted directly onto the wall too, so you can have an orderly and efficient Viking home.

