How to get Scourgestones in V Rising

To get V Rising Scourgestones requires players to hunt them down in certain mid-to-late game areas, though they can even be farmed if you know how. Scourgestones are useful in crafting certain items, like the valuable Dark Silver Ingot, but getting hold of them is no picnic, even for the veteran vampire. With that in mind, we'll show you how to find and even farm V Rising Scourgestones in our guide below.

How to get V Rising Scourgestones

(Image credit: Stunlock Studios)

To get Scourgestones in V Rising, players can either use the recipe to craft them, or try and get them off certain NPC mobs in specific locations. Finding them in the world is probably the more painless method of the two, as done right, it won't cost you anything. Head to these locations, and specifically check chests, coffins, and local mobs.

Church of the Damned (North Dunley Farmlands)

Dunley Monastery (West Dunley Farmlands)

Both Ancient Villages (East and West Cursed Forest)

If you don't find any, head back to your Castle, allow them to refresh, and try again. Alternatively, make sure to look out for the following enemies in any area:

Skeleton Bishop

Scarecrow

These enemies both have a chance to drop Scourgestones, though the Bishop has a higher chance and is easier to beat. Scarecrows don't move until attacked, at which point they have a chance to become a miniboss. Clobber them for a small chance at a Scourgestone.

Alternatively, you could try making your own. To craft one, head to your Furnace, and it should have the recipe ready to go! You'll need the following ingredients:

Whetstone (x1)

Glass (x3)

Grave Dust (x3)

If you need help getting more V Rising Whetstones , you can check out our guide on that, though at this point in the game you've probably got at least a few of all these resources, and can check key locations on the map to see where they're found.

How to farm Scourgestones

(Image credit: Stunlock Studios)

To farm Scourgestones on the other hand, the method is simple - build a Tomb. These mob-creation devices can be used to create the Skeleton Bishops, who as mentioned, have a chance to drop Scourgestones. Kill Goreswine the Ravager, a level 27 boss, and you'll unlock the recipe to make Tombs. From that point on, you can spawn as many priests as you want (after paying the summoning fee) and repeatedly bash them to death.