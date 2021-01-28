Unofficial PS5 faceplate maker reveals new red and blue colors, despite ongoing issues

Unofficial PS5 faceplate maker CMP Shells is now selling faceplates in red and blue after relaunching in January.

As VGC reports, CMP Shells is the third rebranding name for a custom peripheral manufacturer that was originally known as PlateStation5.com . The company later changed the name to CustomizeMyPlates after allegedly receiving a complaint from Sony. According to CustomizeMyPlates, the company was later presented with demands from Sony to cease selling the product, leading to the cancellation of all preorders .

Now going by the name CMP Shells, the company appears to have launched a new website, which shows new red and blue color variants alongside faceplates in black for the PS5 controller and console. As VGC highlights, CMP has also posted a video on its Instagram account to demonstrate how the black custom faceplate attaches to the PS5 console.

Shortly before the release of the PS5 back in November last year, it was revealed that the DualSense's faceplates could also be removed and changed up , along with the faceplates on the console itself. With the customizable option for Sony's latest console, unofficial manufacturers started popping up just like CMP, with another company known as Game Armour recently surfacing .

Prior to the release of the PS5, there were also plenty of very impressive fan-made custom skins for the console, with looks themed around games such as Ghost of Tsushima, Mortal Kombat, Spider-Man Miles Morales, and Cyberpunk 2077. There was even an amazing Wakanda themed custom made DualSense controller .

This black PS5 controller is a custom job but it looks good enough for shelves.