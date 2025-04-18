The Scuf Valor Pro is getting a bunch of new "Creator Design" controller flavors that pay homage to NoisyButters, A-Ali, Scump, and more

The Scuf Valor Pro controller already comes in a variety of flavors, but the range just got larger thanks to a the new "Creator Designs" collection. The collaboration includes custom pads by A-Ali, NoisyButters, and various other steamers, and you don't necessaily need to know who they are to appreciate the new shells.

According to Scuff, the new Creator Designs collection of Valor Pro Xbox Series X controllers will expand the number of options to 30+. Math isn't my strongest suit, but by my count that means we'll be getting over 15 new gamepads that are inspired by streamers and competitive esports players.

Scuff Valor Pro Creator Designs series | $109.99 / £109.99 at Scuff

You can now grab a bunch of Scuff Valor Pro controllers designed by creators like A-Ali, NoisyButters, and Scump, and while the main reason to pick up the pad should be its ergonomic benefits, back buttons, hall-effect thumbsticks, and solid feel, you can now also pay homage to your favorite streamers and esports players.

Scuff hasn't revealed every design yet, but so far it has confirmed that Ali-A, Scump, 100 Thieves, OpTic Gaming, NoisyButters, STYLERZ, Gotaga, and even the Call of Duty League are all chipping in with their own takes. If you stan any of those names, you'll also be pleased to hear the variants will come in at $109.99 / £109.99, just like the existing models.

If you've already got another controller like the Stuff Instinct and are about to kick yourself for not waiting for the Creator Designs series, you'll be pleased to hear they're all available as separate face plates. One of the biggest reasons to buy this pad is visual customization since you can dress it up using a a ton of faceplates, and there are currently 94 available for the pad.

Should you buy the Scuf Valor Pro?

To be transparent, our in-house controller tester Duncan Robertson didn't really get on with the Scuf Valor Pro. Not only did the pad come under fire for being wired only, but it also let the side down a little with slippery thumbsticks and no way to adjust dead zones. If all of those cons sound like a deal breaker, you're probably already ready to swipe away, but I do think it's worth focusing in on the gamepads redeeming qualities, especially if you're keen on the upcoming Creator Designs range.

First off, the Scuf Valor Pro is a solid-feeling gamepad, and that's not always a given, even when spending over $100. It's also pretty comfortable to hold since it follows pretty the tried-and-tested Xbox formula. If you're into back buttons, it has a pretty nice set of those too, and the shape makes all four feel nice and tactile.

If you aren't fussed about wireless connectivity and you're keen to add homage to your favorite creators to your setup, the Scuf Valor Pro feels like an ideal controller contender. The sheer number of streamers and esports players getting involved is impressive, and while the faceplates aren't swappable with this model, the flavors are both attractive and don't feature any garish branding. One of my personal favorites is Butters' anime inspired design that includes sunflowers and some great splashes on yellow that help the whole pad pop.

