The Scuf Valor Pro is getting a bunch of new "Creator Design" controller flavors that pay homage to NoisyButters, A-Ali, Scump, and more
There are now over 30 Scuf Valor Pro controllers to choose from.
The Scuf Valor Pro controller already comes in a variety of flavors, but the range just got larger thanks to a the new "Creator Designs" collection. The collaboration includes custom pads by A-Ali, NoisyButters, and various other steamers, and you don't necessaily need to know who they are to appreciate the new shells.
According to Scuff, the new Creator Designs collection of Valor Pro Xbox Series X controllers will expand the number of options to 30+. Math isn't my strongest suit, but by my count that means we'll be getting over 15 new gamepads that are inspired by streamers and competitive esports players.
Scuff Valor Pro Creator Designs series | $109.99 / £109.99 at Scuff
You can now grab a bunch of Scuff Valor Pro controllers designed by creators like A-Ali, NoisyButters, and Scump, and while the main reason to pick up the pad should be its ergonomic benefits, back buttons, hall-effect thumbsticks, and solid feel, you can now also pay homage to your favorite streamers and esports players.
Scuff hasn't revealed every design yet, but so far it has confirmed that Ali-A, Scump, 100 Thieves, OpTic Gaming, NoisyButters, STYLERZ, Gotaga, and even the Call of Duty League are all chipping in with their own takes. If you stan any of those names, you'll also be pleased to hear the variants will come in at $109.99 / £109.99, just like the existing models.
If you've already got another controller like the Stuff Instinct and are about to kick yourself for not waiting for the Creator Designs series, you'll be pleased to hear they're all available as separate face plates. One of the biggest reasons to buy this pad is visual customization since you can dress it up using a a ton of faceplates, and there are currently 94 available for the pad.
Should you buy the Scuf Valor Pro?
To be transparent, our in-house controller tester Duncan Robertson didn't really get on with the Scuf Valor Pro. Not only did the pad come under fire for being wired only, but it also let the side down a little with slippery thumbsticks and no way to adjust dead zones. If all of those cons sound like a deal breaker, you're probably already ready to swipe away, but I do think it's worth focusing in on the gamepads redeeming qualities, especially if you're keen on the upcoming Creator Designs range.
First off, the Scuf Valor Pro is a solid-feeling gamepad, and that's not always a given, even when spending over $100. It's also pretty comfortable to hold since it follows pretty the tried-and-tested Xbox formula. If you're into back buttons, it has a pretty nice set of those too, and the shape makes all four feel nice and tactile.
If you aren't fussed about wireless connectivity and you're keen to add homage to your favorite creators to your setup, the Scuf Valor Pro feels like an ideal controller contender. The sheer number of streamers and esports players getting involved is impressive, and while the faceplates aren't swappable with this model, the flavors are both attractive and don't feature any garish branding. One of my personal favorites is Butters' anime inspired design that includes sunflowers and some great splashes on yellow that help the whole pad pop.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Still searching for the perfect pad? Swing by the best PS5 controllers and best Nintendo Switch controllers for more console options. You'll also want to peek at the best PC controllers if you'd prefer something for your rig.
I’ve been messing around with PCs, video game consoles, and tech since before I could speak. Don’t get me wrong, I kickstarted my relationship with technology by jamming a Hot Wheels double-decker bus into my parent’s VCR, but we all have to start somewhere. I even somehow managed to become a walking, talking buyer’s guide at my teenage supermarket job, which helped me accept my career fate. So, rather than try to realise my musician dreams, or see out my University degree, I started running my own retro pop culture site and writing about video games and tech for the likes of TechRadar, The Daily Star, and the BBC before eventually ending up with a job covering graphics card shenanigans at PCGamesN. Now, I’m your friendly neighbourhood Hardware Editor at GamesRadar, and it’s my job to make sure you can kick butt in all your favourite games using the best gaming hardware, whether you’re a sucker for handhelds like the Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch or a hardcore gaming PC enthusiast.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.